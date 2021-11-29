Located in the municipality of Pirenópolis, the village of Lagolândia was flooded by heavy rains that fell in the region this Sunday afternoon (28).

In just under an hour the site received almost 30 mm of precipitation and the houses in the lower part were under water.

In addition to generating a lot of dense mud, the flood also brought destruction to the village and left several families homeless.

The municipality’s Fire Department and Civil Defense formed a task force to help animals and homeless people.

The gravity of the situation made the Pirenópolis City Hall decree a public calamity.

The 17th Military Battalion is already organized to receive mattresses, bedding, clothing, non-perishable food and hygiene products.