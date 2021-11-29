Recovered from wrist surgery, k0nfig reveals that he returned to play 20 days ago | DRAFT5

Newly recovered from wrist surgery, player Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke made her debut by astralis. The player who got 60 eliminations in the series is one of the highlights of the team during the BLAST Premier Fall Season 2021: Finals. In an interview with the website Rush B Media, the player commented on the atmosphere with the Danish audience, talked about his own performance and more.
In a Danish classic against the heroic, Astralis left with the victory by 2-0 and the player commented on the match. “I think it was a great game. I think they are very good at Mirage and had the advantage at Nuke starting from Laco CT, with the goal now being very much on the defensive side. I think it was a good match for us as a team.”
BLAST being held at LAN in Copenhagen, Astralis can absorb the energy of the audience and fans who went to the Royal Arena to celebrate with the team, alongside the new players. “It was insane, I think we have great fans here in Denmark and we want more of them. So winning is very important and we also did that for the fans.”
Previously, k0nfig has already worked with Alexander “bird” Holdt at the time of North. Now both are together in Astralis. Asked about the impact of the new coach, k0nfig mentioned that he has a great work ethic. “He’s really good at helping the team with minor details, anti-tactical and stuff like that. I think he’s a great coach.”
Continues after the ad
The Dane is returning after a long period away from the mouse and keyboard. still by complexity, k0nfig had to undergo surgery on his wrist. The athlete revealed that he went 130 days without playing because of surgery and rest time, and it has been only 20 days since he returned to play.
Asked about 2022, k0nfig commented that the ceiling is quite high and that the team has strong individual players and a great leader. “I think it really depends on the map pool, when people actually have the opportunity to strategize against us and how we play in the next tournament.”