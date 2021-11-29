Red December: From Death Sentence to Treatable Disease – MonitoR7

AIDS was identified 40 years ago and the diagnosis of the disease, at the time, was seen as a death sentence. The HIV virus has the characteristic of attacking the human immune system, responsible for the body’s defense. The more it multiplied, the more HIV destroyed defense cells, leaving the infected person more vulnerable to contracting other diseases.

The person with HIV suffered from the effects of pneumonia, Kaposi’s sarcoma (an aggressive type of cancer) and other diseases called “opportunistic”. With an increasingly weakened immune system and no HIV treatment option, death was inevitable.

In the 80s of the last century, several researches discovered medicines that, when administered together, prevented the multiplication of HIV in the body. This allowed, for the first time, to greatly reduce the mortality of the disease.

In 2020, 690 thousand deaths from AIDS-related diseases were registered in the world. In 2010, there were 1.2 million and in 2004, the height of mortality from the disease, there were 1.8 million deaths. A 61% drop. In Brazil, between 2015 and 2019 alone, the drop in mortality from the disease was 17.1%.

Juan Carlos Raxach, coordinator of the area of ​​health promotion and prevention at the Brazilian Interdisciplinary AIDS Association (ABIA), explains that the combination of antiviral drugs spares the infected person’s immune system and prevents the virus from replicating within the human body.

“There are drugs that prevent the virus from entering the cell, that prevent the virus from transforming from RNA into DNA, or that integrate into the chains of human DNA cells or that end its maturation process. There are different classes of drugs, which combine in different ways”, says the specialist.

Since its discovery, the so-called “anti-Aids cocktail” has been increasingly improved. Before, more than 10 pills a day could be prescribed. Currently, that number has drastically decreased, as have the side effects of treatment.

The point is that the treatment cannot be abandoned, as it does not lead to a cure for AIDS. It just prevents the multiplication of HIV. “When you start treatment with retrovirals, you don’t know when you’re going to stop. But these days, if you get infected and diagnosed as quickly as possible and you start treatment quickly, you don’t develop AIDS, you don’t get sick, and you don’t transmit the virus. This is very important”, highlights Raxach.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently 37.7 million people living with HIV in the world. Of these, 27.4 million had access to antiretroviral therapy, another name for the drug cocktail.

In Brazil, antiretroviral drugs have been distributed free of charge since 1996, by the SUS (Unified Health System). The country adopts 22 drugs in 38 pharmaceutical presentations for this treatment.

But the ABIAS specialist highlights that, despite the success of the therapy, prevention is still very important. “In a country where medicines are distributed free of charge, if people were really diagnosed and if they were welcomed and well received by the SUS, they would not have to die. You can’t die 11,000 people a year, it’s inadmissible,” adds Raxach.