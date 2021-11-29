Red December: The Difficult Path of the AIDS Vaccine – MonitoR7

The world was surprised by how quickly vaccines were created against Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Ten months after the virus was identified, the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and the biotechnology company Biontech had its emergency use approved in the United Kingdom, with an indication of approval by the United States Agency (FDA). Shortly thereafter, this and other vaccines against the disease also received approval from official health agencies around the world.

For comparison, according to an article published on the Our World in Data website, between the identification of the causative agent of the disease and the validation of the vaccine in the United States, 45 years have passed for tuberculosis, 47 years for polio, 92 years for meningitis and 133 years for typhoid fever.

The causative agent of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) was identified 40 years ago by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It is the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). To date, despite the high investment in research, no vaccine has been found to be effective in combating this virus.

According to Ricardo Diaz, consultant at the Brazilian Society of Infectology and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), the difficulty in fighting HIV is due to the characteristics of the virus. It attacks the immune system, responsible for our body’s defense.

Also, unlike other viruses, HIV does not respond to increased production of antibodies in our body. “Traditionally, vaccines work to activate the body’s natural defense triggers. Putting the virus dead or attenuated, and so our cells generate defense mechanisms. With AIDS this is not possible”, according to Diaz.

He also highlights that some vaccines tested, even in the 1980s, not only proved ineffective, but even increased the chance of contracting the disease. “The virus remains dormant in the cells and awakens from time to time, randomly, making it difficult for the immune system to fight it”, says the professor at Unifesp.

AIDS vaccine research still faces some other specific difficulties. For other diseases, research in different animals is possible, before reaching research in humans. For AIDS, research on monkeys is only possible (more expensive) and, even so, the animals are exposed to a virus other than HIV, which requires adaptations.

When we reach the stage of research in humans, there are other complicators as well. As contamination also involves risky behavior, researchers have to take this into account when evaluating the results. Participants should be instructed to avoid risky behaviors (such as unprotected sex), but at the same time, for researchers, the most relevant data to evaluate vaccines are those who did not follow the guidance.

Fortunately, however, some vaccines have shown promise in recent years to prevent HIV infection. One of them is developed by Moderna, which uses messenger RNA technology. This technology was developed in the search for an AIDS vaccine, but ended up being effective first for the creation of the Covid-19 vaccine by Moderna itself and by other pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer.

Moderna’s AIDS vaccine has been shown to be effective in monkeys and is now in phase 1 testing in humans. In the same phase, also with good prospects, is an immunizing agent developed by two North American universities and by the National Institute of Health of the United States (NIH).

This research seeks to develop a new type of antibody, which acts more efficiently in combating HIV. Called VRC01, these cells protect against 90% of the more than 190 most common variations of HIV. Some people are born with VRC01 cells in their body and therefore have a natural defense against the disease.