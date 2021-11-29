Reinforcements at Palmeiras for the Worlds: Abel Ferreira’s priorities – 11/29/2021

President-elect Leila Pereira made it clear that reinforcements could appear at Palmeiras already for the dispute of the Club World Cup, which will be held in February, in the United Arab Emirates. The Libertadores champion will find out today, starting at 1pm, who he will face at the Worlds.

“The fans can expect an increasingly stronger team. The fans like it here [título]. clear [que vem reforços]. The fan can be sure that what the president can do for Palmeiras to be more and more victorious, she will do,” she said to the Fox Sports channel, right after winning the three-time Libertadores championship by Alviverde.

Abel Ferreira never hid that he was not completely satisfied with his winning cast, despite the achievements. Like the time he complained after Palmeiras were defeated by Bragantino by 4-2 in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

A year later, the team has the same needs

Abel went out of his way and found solutions within the group for some of the gaps he had identified. But there wasn’t attended to basic orders, and the problems still exist.

It was at Abel’s request, of course, that Palmeiras negotiated with Rafael Santos Borré, at the time at River Plate (ARG), today in the Eintraicht Frankfurt (ALE); Ademir, then at América-MG and reinforcement of Atlético-MG for 2022; and Victor cost, left-handed defender of Internacional.

Technician asked for a reference man

Luiz Adriano celebrates with Deyverson his goal for Palmeiras against Sport in Brasileirão Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Borré was the center forward of strength and mobility that Abel wanted to fight for the position with Luiz Adriano. Instead, it ended the year with Ron moved to the starting line-up and Deyverson as the big hero in the Libertadores conquest.

That’s because Luiz Adriano suffered from injuries and dropped out of production in an absurd way. And Abel, who likes to have three players of similar levels for the same position, ended the year with only Deyverson as an option for the sector.

Borja was almost that man. But, as determined by the board, the Colombian was borrowed to contain expenses.

A man “on the edge” of speed was the Portuguese’s desire

Ademir would come to play at speed down the sides of the field, cutting to the middle — that is, dropping to the right and cutting to the left foot — an ideal move for a team that plays with men in the middle or wing who go to the back.

Abel even received a very quality player from the sector, it’s true. But Dudu works on the opposite side, as he is right-handed and has a predilection for the right side of the attack.

Abel asked for a left-handed defender

Abel Ferreira and Renan talk during training at Palmeiras Image: Cesar Greco/Palm trees

Abel has only one left-handed defender in his squad, and that is a boy. Renan showed a lot of potential and made good presentations, both in the center of the defense and on the left-back, in the line of four defenders. But it fluctuates, like every young player.

Cuesta was the man for the sector, but Palmeiras negotiated without reaching a good end with Internacional-RS. So, when Renan wasn’t right in the coach’s vision, it was necessary to improvise to form the tripod of defenders who started the game in Verdão.

In the Libertadores final, for example, the chosen one was Piquerez, with Gustavo Scarpa playing as a wing on the left. It worked, it’s true. But it was a contingency.

Where will the money for hiring come from?

José Roberto Lamacchia, husband of the elected president and co-owner of Crefisa, has already said that he regretted lending money to the club, and that he would no longer do so.

Here’s an explanation: Lamacchia referred to the act of making contracts beyond the annual sponsorship amount of Crefisa to the club, in the order of R$121 million/year.

Adopted at the beginning of the partnership, the expedient in which the company financed the arrival of players in exchange for marketing properties was seen as a way of circumventing taxation. And for the move, the company was fined and became a creditor of Palmeiras in the amounts it paid for the players.