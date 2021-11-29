Releases of the week on Netflix; check list with more than 30 titles

The animes will arrive with force on the platform, like “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” which is in its 5th season.

the week will be releases and farewell feeling on the Netflix streaming platform. More than 30 titles enter the catalogue, but it will also be the end of “La Casa de Papel”, which will feature the second part of the 5th and final season.

Despite this, a lot of new stuff arrives this week, with films, series and documentaries. The opening of releases will be precisely with the documentary “14 mountains, 8 thousand meters and 7 months”, which debuts this Monday (11/29).

The animes will also arrive with force on the platform, like “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” which is in its 5th season. We’ll bring all the releases down by the day for this week, but it’s worth noting that there may be changes.

Monday November 29th

14 Mountains, 8 thousand meters and 7 months (documentary film).

Tuesday November 30th

Voyage to the Top of the Earth (animation film);

Where I Live (documentary film);

Get Organized Right… (comedy film);

Their Eyes Say (drama movie);

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (comedy film);

Charlie’s Colored World (animation series);

Universe Z (Season 2) (animation series);

Come Dance with Universe Z (Season 2) (animation series).

Wednesday December 1st

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) (anime series);

Attack of the Dogs (western movie);

Lost in Space (Season 3) (sci-fi series);

The Green Serpent (anime film);

My Hero Academy: 2 Heroes (Anime Movie);

The Cleanse (fantasy film);

If You Drink, Don’t Marry! Part III (comedy movie);

The Favorite (film drama);

Senninha on the Crazy Pista (animation series);

Cell Phone: A Cry for Help (action film);

Kayko & Kokosh (animation series);

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (action film);

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (novel movie).

Thursday December 2nd

Secrets in the Walls (horror film);

A Crush For Christmas (comedy movie);

Coyotes (drama series);

Make Rain or Make Sun (drama series);

Sings Escalona (drama series),

Friday December 3rd