Remember 5 Roberto Bolaños characters in addition to ‘Chaves’ and ‘Chapolin’

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, creator and protagonist of the series Keys and Chapolin, died on November 28, 2014, exactly seven years ago. Considered one of the biggest names in humor in Mexico and an old acquaintance to the Brazilian public, where his works were shown mainly by SBT over the decades (since 2020, the program has been taken offline due to copyright), the actor and screenwriter also told with several other characters.





Roberto Bolaños on stage as the character Dr. Chapatin; creator of ‘Chaves’ and ‘Chapolin’ died in 2014 Photo: SBT/Divulgação/Estadão

For years, he ran a solo show with his stage name, spirit (something like “little Shakespeare”), as well as having made some movies. Some actors often appear throughout his other works, such as Rubén Aguirre (Professor Girafales), Ramón Valdés (Seu Madruga), Florinda Meza (Dona Florinda), Carlos Villagrán (Quico), María Antonieta de las Nieves (Chiquinha) and Edgar Vivar (Mr. Belly).

Remember below five outstanding Roberto Gómez Bolaños characters in addition to Chaves and Chapolin:

Dr. Chapatin

The eccentric and grumpy doctor often appeared in The Supergenios de la Mesa Cuadrada, which aired between 1970 and 1973, and on the program spirit, but it also figured in some sketches of Chapolin, shown dubbed on SBT over the years, which the Brazilian audience must remember.

chompiras

The character, which in the Brazilian version was named key and Dried meat, starred with the thieves Peterete (or Beterraba, played by Ramón Valdés) or Botija (Botijão, played by Edgar Vivar).

Vincent Chambon

As usual, Bolaños was accompanied by a good part of the cast of Keys to play journalist Vicente Chambón in the short series La Chicharra (reference to the name of a fictitious newspaper) which debuted in 1979 and had only 14 episodes.

















Bonaparte blow

In sketches with crazy and often literal dialogues, Roberto Gómez Bolaños starred with Rubén Aguirre forming the duo Pancada (in the original, Chaparrón) and Lucas Pirado. Originally, the character appeared in the frame Los Chinfladitos, within the program spirit.

chamfer

in the long El Chanfle, launched in 1979, Bolaños brings to life a wardrobe for the coaching staff of América, one of the most traditional football clubs in Mexico. In the plot that involves both the relationship with his wife, as with the coach and other athletes on the team, practically all the characters from the main cast of Keys. There is also a sequel in which the character literally dreams of becoming a football ace.

Interestingly, this is the film the character Chaves talks about in the classic episode in which he goes to the movies. In the Brazilian version, the name of the feature was replaced and the protagonist comments that “it would have been better to see Pelé’s film”.