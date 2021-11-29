Remember her? Child actress from Páginas da Vida prepares to enter college | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Instagram Joana Mocarzel and Regina Duarte in “Páginas da Vida”

Joana Mocarzel was only 7 years old when she debuted on TV as Clarinha, an important role in “Páginas da Vida”, which is being reruns on Canal Viva. Today, at 22, she continues working as an actress, but says she never again received invitations to soap operas.

“There were no more invitations, but I would love to do a soap opera. I think there is still a lack of opportunities, yes. In my opinion, there is still a lot of prejudice and misinformation about Down Syndrome”, reflects Joana.

After the end of the telenovela, in 2007, she continued doing theater. He acted in the play “Reizinho Mandão” and took the children’s course at Teatro Escola Célia Helena. Currently living in São Paulo with her parents and sister, Joana finished high school and now wants to attend college in Performing Arts.

“I want to be a great actress and continue my career as a digital influencer on Instagram, especially to show my followers that a person with down syndrome leads a life like any other. I’ve been trying to use my Instagram to show that I lead a normal life. important to deconstruct the misinformation that many have about Down Syndrome”, she says, adding that it is very easy to memorize texts.

From the cast of “Páginas da Vida”, she says that she keeps in touch until today with Fernanda Vasconcellos and Thiago Rodrigues (who were her parents in the soap opera), Gabriel Kaufmann, and also with Thalita Carauta and Regina Duarte.