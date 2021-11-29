Renato Augusto has positive statistics on Corinthians’ victory against Athletico-PR

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR by 1-0 this Sunday for the Brazilian Championship. Timon’s titleholder at Neo Química Arena, Renato Augusto was one of the main standouts in the duel.

The Corinthians shirt 8 had 89% accuracy in passing throughout the match and, from three submissions, two went towards the goal. The midfielder alvinegro still suffered two fouls and did not commit any infraction within the four lines. The survey was carried out by the SofaScore.

In addition, Renato also had 100% use in long balls. Still in the first stage of the game, for example, Renato Augusto was the one who found Jô in depth so that the center forward invaded the area and risked a good shot towards the goal.

With the victory this Sunday, Corinthians reached 56 points in the Brazilian Championship. Coach Sylvinho’s team is still in the G4 of the competition and is close to confirming a spot in the Libertadores 2022.

The Alvinegra team will have enough time to prepare for the next Corinthians commitment in the Brasileirão. Timão returns to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, also at the Neo Química Arena. This time, the match is against Grêmio.

