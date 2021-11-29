Renato Augusto was once again voted the best of the match by Corinthians; technician is the worst

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR this Sunday, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena. The team once again performed better at home and the evaluations on the board Fan Notes, of my helm, reflected the result.
the midfielder Renato Augusto was once again voted Corinthians’ best player in the field. The shirt 8 alvinegro had great numbers in the match. In all, 25,069 votes were registered.
The alvinegro podium was completed by two offspring from Terrão. Du Queiroz, who collaborated for marking and appeared well in attack, had an average of 8.3. the defender João Victor averaged 8.2 in another safe game on the defensive line.
The negative highlight of Corinthians, according to Fiel, once again, was coach Sylvinho. The coach received an average of 3.2 of Internet users who voted. On the field, the player with the lowest rating was defensive midfielder Gabriel, with an average of 4.
With the victory this Sunday, Corinthians continues in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 56 points. The team is already confirmed in Libertadores 2022. The next rounds will define whether directly or for Pre-Libertadores.
Timão’s next appointment is next Sunday, at 4 pm, against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena. The Parque São Jorge team closes the Brasileirão away from home against Juventude.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 4.9
Ratings received: 1,527
|fanner
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 1,495
|João Victor
Average rating: 8.2
Ratings received: 1,521
|Gil
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,497
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,483
|Gabriel
Average rating: 4.0
Ratings received: 1,488
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 8.3
Ratings received: 1,521
|Renato Augusto
match star
Average rating: 8.4
Ratings received: 1,513
|Gabriel Pereira
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1,452
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 1,493
|jo
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1,500
|Reservations
|Willian
Average rating: 7.2
Ratings received: 1,496
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.8
Ratings received: 1,444
|Xavier
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1,437
|roni
Average rating: 4.4
Ratings received: 1,430
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 1518
|Referee
|Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 1254
|Total votes: 25,069
*Fans’ notes registered until 11/28/2021 at 9:07 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/29/2021 at 16:00.
See more at: Corinthians squad, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Sylvinho, Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores da América.