Renato Augusto was once again voted the best of the match by Corinthians; technician is the worst

by

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR this Sunday, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena. The team once again performed better at home and the evaluations on the board Fan Notes, of my helm, reflected the result.

the midfielder Renato Augusto was once again voted Corinthians’ best player in the field. The shirt 8 alvinegro had great numbers in the match. In all, 25,069 votes were registered.

The alvinegro podium was completed by two offspring from Terrão. Du Queiroz, who collaborated for marking and appeared well in attack, had an average of 8.3. the defender João Victor averaged 8.2 in another safe game on the defensive line.

The negative highlight of Corinthians, according to Fiel, once again, was coach Sylvinho. The coach received an average of 3.2 of Internet users who voted. On the field, the player with the lowest rating was defensive midfielder Gabriel, with an average of 4.

With the victory this Sunday, Corinthians continues in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 56 points. The team is already confirmed in Libertadores 2022. The next rounds will define whether directly or for Pre-Libertadores.

Timão’s next appointment is next Sunday, at 4 pm, against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena. The Parque São Jorge team closes the Brasileirão away from home against Juventude.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders
Cassio RamosCassius
Average rating: 4.9
Ratings received: 1,527
Fagner conserves Lemosfanner
Average rating: 5.9
Ratings received: 1,495
João Victor da Silva MarcelinoJoão Victor
Average rating: 8.2
Ratings received: 1,521
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,497
Fabio Santos RomeoFabio Santos
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,483
Gabriel GirottoGabriel
Average rating: 4.0
Ratings received: 1,488
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 8.3
Ratings received: 1,521
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
match star
Average rating: 8.4
Ratings received: 1,513
Gabriel Pereira dos SantosGabriel Pereira
Average rating: 4.5
Ratings received: 1,452
Roger Krug GuedesRoger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Ratings received: 1,493
João Alves de Assis Silvajo
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1,500
Reservations
William Borges da SilvaWillian
Average rating: 7.2
Ratings received: 1,496
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 5.8
Ratings received: 1,444
João Vitor Xavier de AlmeidaXavier
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1,437
Roni Medeiros de Mouraroni
Average rating: 4.4
Ratings received: 1,430
Technician
Sylvio Mendes Campos JúniorSylvinho
Average rating: 3.2
Ratings received: 1518
Referee
Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva
Average rating: 5.1
Ratings received: 1254
Total votes: 25,069

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/28/2021 at 9:07 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/29/2021 at 16:00.

