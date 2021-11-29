Renato Augusto was once again voted the best of the match by Corinthians; technician is the worst

Corinthians beat Athletico-PR this Sunday, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena. The team once again performed better at home and the evaluations on the board Fan Notes, of my helm, reflected the result.

the midfielder Renato Augusto was once again voted Corinthians’ best player in the field. The shirt 8 alvinegro had great numbers in the match. In all, 25,069 votes were registered.

The alvinegro podium was completed by two offspring from Terrão. Du Queiroz, who collaborated for marking and appeared well in attack, had an average of 8.3. the defender João Victor averaged 8.2 in another safe game on the defensive line.

The negative highlight of Corinthians, according to Fiel, once again, was coach Sylvinho. The coach received an average of 3.2 of Internet users who voted. On the field, the player with the lowest rating was defensive midfielder Gabriel, with an average of 4.

With the victory this Sunday, Corinthians continues in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 56 points. The team is already confirmed in Libertadores 2022. The next rounds will define whether directly or for Pre-Libertadores.

Timão’s next appointment is next Sunday, at 4 pm, against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena. The Parque São Jorge team closes the Brasileirão away from home against Juventude.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans*

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 4.9

Ratings received: 1,527 fanner

Average rating: 5.9

Ratings received: 1,495 João Victor

Average rating: 8.2

Ratings received: 1,521 Gil

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 1,497 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 6.5

Ratings received: 1,483 Gabriel

Average rating: 4.0

Ratings received: 1,488 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 8.3

Ratings received: 1,521 Renato Augusto

match star

Average rating: 8.4

Ratings received: 1,513 Gabriel Pereira

Average rating: 4.5

Ratings received: 1,452 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 6.7

Ratings received: 1,493 jo

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 1,500 Reservations Willian

Average rating: 7.2

Ratings received: 1,496 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 5.8

Ratings received: 1,444 Xavier

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 1,437 roni

Average rating: 4.4

Ratings received: 1,430 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 3.2

Ratings received: 1518 Referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva

Average rating: 5.1

Ratings received: 1254 Total votes: 25,069

*Fans’ notes registered until 11/28/2021 at 9:07 pm. The evaluations of Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 11/29/2021 at 16:00.

