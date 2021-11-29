Renato Gaúcho in Rio de Janeiro football: frustrations and only one title – 11/29/2021

Pressed into the position, coach Renato Gaúcho will have his situation resolved by Flamengo’s board this week after the Libertadores vice-president for Palmeiras. So far, the coach is in his ninth career as a coach in Rio de Janeiro football and accumulates frustrations, highs, lows and only one title in the city where he adopted to live.

He started his career in Rio de Janeiro, commanding Madureira, in 1996. He stayed there for two years and gained experience, something that generated a lot of gratitude to Tricolor Suburbano on the part of Renato.

His next job, however, was only to take place in 2002, at Fluminense. He left office almost a year later, in July 2003. However, a few months later, between October and December of that year, he had another visit to the Rio de Janeiro club. After leaving Tricolor, Renato was unemployed during 2004.

Featured in Vasco and heyday in Flu

Renato Gaúcho was champion of the Copa do Brasil and vice of Libertadores as coach of Fluminense Image: Giuliano Gomes/Image Sheet

It was at Vasco, however, that the coach first gained national spotlight. Commanding a team in which he had never played as a player, he was vice-champion of the 2006 Copa do Brasil and reached sixth place in the Brazilian Championship. Then president of the club, Eurico Miranda “adopted” Renato and even taught him to smoke a cigar, a habit he cultivated over time on special occasions.

In 2007, Renato returned to Fluminense and reached his peak as a coach in Rio de Janeiro football, having been champion of the Copa do Brasil and vice of the Libertadores, the following year.

demoted in Vasco

At the end of that season, he was fired from Tricolor and hit his return to Vasco, but things didn’t work out this time and the coach was relegated, in the first of four falls in Cruzmaltino’s history.

In 2009, Renato went for his third stint as Fluminense’s coach, but this turned out to be “lightning”. He was hired on July 20th and fired on September 1st.

After working in Bahia, Athletico-PR and Grêmio, Renato returned to Fluminense in December 2013, but he didn’t have any shine again and stayed until April 2014.

Apex in Grêmio accredits him to Fla

In 2016, he returned to Grêmio where he lived the peak of his career, having won many titles – including the 2017 Libertadores – and stayed until 2021, being considered one of the main coaches in the country, something that accredited him to replace at Flamengo the fired Rogério Ceni.

Renato arrived at Rubro-Negro on July 10th and, so far, in addition to being runner-up at Libertadores last Saturday (27th), he was also eliminated for Athletico-PR in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Currently, he only has the Brazilian Championship still in progress in the season and with remote chances for the title, something that left him extremely pressured by the fans.

It will have its situation defined this week in Fla

Flamengo’s soccer deputy, Marcos Braz informed that decisions will be taken as of today.

“In terms of technicians, we’re here now. We had a delay of more than three, four hours. There was a problem with immigration, everyone’s upset, but I didn’t stop answering the press calmly and calmly. On Monday we’ll start to touch life. That doesn’t mean it won’t continue. We have a schedule to be made and, on Monday, we start to decide on some points that we think we can make corrections so that the season ends,” declared Braz , denying that he has already made any decision:

“There’s no decision, we’re upset. What I can contribute to you is that Renato has a contract with Flamengo until December 31. Calmly, let’s take the decisions that need to be taken. It wasn’t what I wanted, it wasn’t what Flamengo wanted. I apologize to the crowd, especially to those who made the effort to go to Montevideo. But life goes on, let’s play the way we have to play here and let’s reverse this situation.”