Renato Gaúcho is no longer Flamengo’s coach. Portaluppi did not resist the vice-championship of the Copa Libertadores, for Palmeiras last Saturday, and the club made the decision of the board official, which announced the professional’s dismissal this Monday, after a meeting at the CT of Ninho do Urubu.

The decision to interrupt Renato’s work had already been taken since the setback at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, where the coach has already spoken farewell to the players after the 2-1 defeat. The coach was hired by Flamengo in July and his bond was valid until December 31, 2021.

It is worth remembering that when Renato arrived in Gávea, Flamengo played in three competitions: Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro. In the first, the team was eliminated after a 3-0 loss to Athletico in Maracanã. On Monday, the team soured the vice, on Saturday, with a performance below expectations. In the third, the title chances are just mathematical.

After being announced as Fla’s new coach, Renato was accepted by the crowd, as shown by the result of a poll conducted by L!. And the start of the trajectory couldn’t have been better. Rubro-Negro won the first six games with the coach with an impressive record of goals scored and conceded: 24 were scored and only three against.

However, criticism and questions began to emerge that Renato would be prioritizing the Cups instead of the Brazilian Championship – such predilection, by the way, was already known since the time he coached Grêmio.

The situation began to deteriorate in the second half of October, when Renato began to receive more incisive criticism, especially on the tactical side. The situation arose when the opponents, against Rubro-Negro, began to retreat from the defense lines and exploit counterattacks – in this scenario, Flamengo had a lot of difficulty to win.

A defining moment of the decline was the fall of the Copa do Brasil team after a 3-0 defeat against Athletico-PR, at Maracanã. With the embarrassment, the coach even made the position available, but was removed from the idea by the football VP, Marcos Braz, and the football director, Bruno Spindel. The elimination, together with bad football, at the time opened up an internal crisis and further sustained criticism of Renato.

Portaluppi left Flamengo with 37 games ahead of the club. In total, there were 24 wins, eight draws, five defeats and no title at all. Now, the club from Gávea returns to the market in search of a new captain for the 2022 season.