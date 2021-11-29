“Rent inflation” is flat in November; 12-month high falls to 17.89%

After rising again in October, the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) decelerated in November, remaining practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.02%, informed the FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation) this Thursday (28th ). In the previous month, the increase had been 0.64%.

The number was below the market’s median estimate of up 0.28%.

With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 16.77% in the year and 17.89% in 12 months. In the previous month, the index in 12 months was at 21.73%. In November 2020, the index had risen 3.28% and accumulated an increase of 24.52% in 12 months.

The main responsible for this slowdown was the retreat in commodity prices, analyzes the FGV, with emphasis on iron ore (-8.47% to -15.15%), soybeans (-0.18% to -2.85%) and corn (-4.52% to -5 .00%).

This move was possible despite fuel increases. Diesel rose from 6.61% to 9.96% at the refinery in that period, and gasoline, from 2.79% to 10.17%, adds the institution in a note.

Informally called “rent inflation”, for readjusting sector contracts, the IGP-M is composed of three sub-indices: the IPC-M (Consumer Price Index – Market), the IPA-M (Producer Price Index Broad – Market) and the INCC-M (National Construction Cost Index – Market).

IPA

The IPA dropped 0.29% in November, after rising 0.53% in October.

Among the main contributions to this result comes from the processed food subgroup, highlights the FGV, whose rate changed from a high of 0.92% to a fall of 0.50%, from one month to another.

It is also worth mentioning the effect of fuel and lubricant prices for production in this item. whose percentage rose from 5.29% to 9.32%. This subgroup is included in the Intermediate Goods group, which rose from 2.65% in October to 3.38% in November.

Contributing on the side of the declines, the stage of Raw Materials intensified the decline in its rate, from a drop of 1.87% in October to 4.84% in November. It is in this group that the declines in commodities come into play.

On the other hand, the items that pressured this group upward were beef items (-5.92% to -4.39%), wheat in grain (-2.43% to 1.36%) and crushed stones (0 .86% to 1.60%).

CPI

The CPI changed by 0.93% in November against 1.05% in October.

Of the eight categories of expenditure that make up the index, seven registered a deceleration, with emphasis on the group Education, Reading and Recreation (2.93% to 0.34%).

In this category of expense, FGV also highlights the behavior of the air ticket item, whose rate rose from 22.84% in October to 1.62% in November.

The groups Housing (1.04% to 0.37%), Food (1.21% to 0.74%), Communication (0.40% to 0.17%), Clothing (0.65% to 0.62%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.29% to 0.22%) and Health and Personal Care (0.22% to 0.21%).

In these expense categories, FGV highlights the behavior of residential electricity tariff (2.90% to 0.12%), fruit (3.41% to -2.13%), residential telephone tariff (3.91% to 1.74%), footwear (1.15% to 0.53%), food for pets (1.70% to 1.46%) and medicines in general (0.23% to 0.02%) .

It is also worth mentioning the increase in the Transport group (from 1.07% to 2.93% from one month to the next), driven by gasoline, whose rate rose from 2.05% to 7.14%.

INCC

The INCC changed 0.71% in November, against 0.80% in October.

The three groups comprising the INCC registered the following variations from October to November: Materials and Equipment (1.68% to 1.23%), Services (0.36% to 0.49%) and Labor (0 .10% to 0.28%).