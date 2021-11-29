Reprise of ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ opens on the 6th; see how actors who no longer make soap operas are doing – Zoeira

Hit soap from the 2000s, ‘The Carnation and the Rose‘ returns to be broadcast by TV Globo on December 6th. The plot is an adaptation of the work A Megera Domada, by William Shakespeare, and featured Adriana Esteves and Eduardo Moscovis as protagonists, playing the romantic couple Catarina and Petruchio.

More than 20 years after the original screening, part of the cast no longer works in soap operas, as is the case with Miriam Freeland, interpreter of Candoca. According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, the actress currently lives in Portugal.

Subtitle: Miriam’s last participation in soap operas was in 2018 Photograph: Reproduction/Globe/Paulo Belote

In the European country, she is a graduate student and is dedicated to theatre. The last soap opera that participated was ‘Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras’, from 2018, as Catarina.

See how other actors are doing:

Pedro Paulo Rangel

Subtitle: In ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’, Pedro Paulo Rangel played Calixto Photograph: Reproduction/Globe

In ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’, Pedro Paulo gave life to Calixto de Oliveira e da Silva. His last soap opera was ‘Amor Eterno Amor’, in 2012. However, until 2017 he participated in series.

Today, his main art is theater and, this year, the actor debuted in the podcast ‘Torna Viagem’, a partnership between Brazil and Portugal.

Tassia Camargo

Subtitle: The actress lives in Portugal since 2017 Photograph: reproduction

Joana’s interpreter was part of a telenovela cast for the last time in Brazil in 2006, in ‘Vidas Opostas’ by Record. After moving away from TV, Tássia continued teaching acting and acting in the theater.

In 2017, the actress moved to Portugal, where he acted in the soap opera ‘Valor da Vida’, on TVI. A year earlier, in an interview with the newspaper Extra, Tássia stated that she moved away from the small screens because life was stabilized.”

“I didn’t want it anymore. My life is stabilized. I can do what I want and I never stopped acting”, he stated.

Maria Padilha

Subtitle: Maria Padilha is currently dedicated to theater Photograph: reproduction

In ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’, Maria incorporated Dinorá. The actress’s last participation in soap operas was in ‘A Regra do Jogo’, a 2015 attraction, when she played Claudine Lacont.

However, she did not give up her acting career. Today, is dedicated to the theater and, in 2020, he was part of the cast of the series ‘Rua do Sobe e Desce, Número que Disappear’, on Canal Brasil.

Carla Daniel

Subtitle: The actress’s last novel aired in 2006 Photograph: reproduction

The actress gave life to Lourdes in ‘O Cravo ea Rosa’ and her last participation in soap operas was in ‘Pé na Jaca’, in 2006. However, since 2008 she has been integrating series casts of TV and movies.

In August of this year, the actress’s boyfriend was found dead in the Garota de Ipanema Park.