Residential Solar Energy can be financed by Caixa Econômica

THE Savings Bank announced a new credit line for financing solar energy boards, which an individual can finance. Brazil is going through a time of water calamity and is considered the worst in the last 91 years. This is due to the lack of rain to supply power plants.

Therefore, Caixa, in order to build solutions for the cyclical crisis, invests in a new program.

There is still no scheduled date for the release of the credit, it is believed that the process will start in 2021.

In addition to financing the purchase of solar panels. A credit line will also be made to install the system in homes.

Caixa claims that this deployment of the solar energy system will reduce the monthly amount of electricity by around 95%.

Do you need to pay your electricity bill?

First, the energy bill will normally arrive at homes, despite the installation of solar panels. Therefore, there is a minimum fee for energy costs and public lighting fee.

The fee is charged even if the solar energy produced by the plates is enough to maintain the residence. Well, it is still included in the energy generation and distribution system.

What will be different from solar energy to conventional energy is the monthly bill amount which will not be the same. As such, it tends to be cheaper.

Then, despite being more economical to use solar energy, the value can vary depending on the consumption of each household.

But before making any changes, contact the energy company to request authorization for the installation.

Renewable Energy Box

Caixa Econômica’s Renewable Energy program will bear interest at 1.17% per month and will have a period of 60 months for payment. In addition, with a six-month grace period for the first installment.

Caixa states that the credit will be provided in two modalities: unsecured or with a financial investment guarantee for fixed income.

Finally, Caixa also launches a special credit line for private entrepreneurs operating in the energy and agribusiness sectors.

