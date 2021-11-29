Result of Tele Sena de Natal 2021 today (11/28); see the numbers

Starting at 7:45 pm (Brasilia time) this Sunday, November 28, the second drawing of the results of the Tele Sena de Natal 2021 will be held.

Result of the Plus and Minus Points of Tele Sena de Natal 2021

See which numbers are awarded in the Plus and Minus Points chart:

1st drawing – 11/21: 12-02-15-20-37

2nd drawing – 28/11: 04-05-25-32-36

3rd draw – 05/12: not yet drawn.

4th draw – 12/12: not yet drawn.

5th draw – 12/19: not yet drawn.

6th draw – 12/26: not yet drawn.

At the end of all the draws, the card with the most numbers can be awarded with R$1 million and the one with the fewest numbers can win R$800 thousand. If there is more than one winner in any of the Tele Sena de Natal categories, the value will be divided equally between the parties.

Full Tele Sena Results

Check the Tele Sena Complete numbers and find out if you won a house worth BRL 300,000 and a BMW car worth BRL 270,000:

1st drawing – 11/21: 50-51-52-53-54-57-58-59-60-61-62-64-66-68-70-72-74-77-78-79-80-81 -83-84

2nd drawing – 28/11: 50-54-55-59-60-62-63-64-66-67-68-70-71-72-75-76-77-78-79-82-83-85 -86

3rd draw – 05/12: not yet drawn.

4th draw – 12/12: not yet drawn.

5th draw – 12/19: not yet drawn.

6th draw – 12/26: not yet drawn.

How to receive the award?

hitting the result of Tele Sena de Natal 2021 in any promotion, the player must contact to redeem the amount. To do this, you must access the Call Center on the Tele Sena website or call the telephones: 0800 701 0319 or 11 3188-5090.

