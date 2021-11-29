Rico cries in pain and denounces the negligence of production

It’s been a while since Rich Melquiades complains of pain when urinating and after medical attention, in the confinement itself, a urinary infection was diagnosed. Lying in his room, he wept in pain on Saturday, November 27, and was comforted by Aline Mineiro. Concerned for him, the boy looked at the way Rico was and wanted to know why. That’s when the comedian, crying, denounced that the production is not caring about his health condition.

“I’ve been like this for seven days now, My belly is swollen, my belly hurts, this production is shitting for me. I’m drinking tap water”, he complained Rich.

The ex-Panicat suggested that he ask for help: “Ask for the gallon [de água]”, she said.

In tears, the man from Alagoas stated that he had already ordered and the production had not provided. Immediately, the Play Plus signal was cut off and redirected to the gym. Shortly after the complaint, two gallons of mineral water appeared in the headquarters pantry and Rich Melquiades, finally, managed to hydrate.

Upon returning from the consultation with doctors at Record, last Tuesday, November 23, he alerted the other participants and recommended that everyone clean the toilet lid with alcohol gel before using it. The pawn has also been complaining of constipation, which has left him in a low mood and quite worried about his health.

People with urinary tract infections have frequent need to urinate, burning and pain when urinating and feeling unable to empty the bladder.

Diagnosis is made through type 1 urine tests and, in certain cases, additional tests. Treatment is with antibiotics, which can vary from three days to three weeks.

INTERNAUTS REVOLVE

the difficulty of Rich Melquiades to urinate and defecate in the rural reality show left the pawn sad and complaining of pain, which had a lot of impact on the web. Given the situation in Alagoas, fans of the program rose the hashtag “It Gets Rich,” which quickly became one of the most talked-about topics on Twitter on Saturday, November 27th.

Rich he said he was drinking tap water and Dayane Mello he also complained about the quality of the water they were consuming at headquarters. The measure was only taken in light of the impact of the pawn’s complaint.

the team of Rich he spoke on Twitter: “We are observing the state of Rico in the country and, from the very beginning, we contacted the reality team to ensure that our pedestrian is properly attended to and accompanied. We will keep you posted. Keep sending positive energies.”

Check out some reactions on the web:

Rico is asking for the minimum, mineral water, there they can only drink tap water. He has severe abdominal pain due to urinary infection and psychological distress. #The farm MEDICAL CARE FOR THE RICH

IT IS VERY RICH— Lucas marins (@imariins) November 28, 2021

MEDICAL CARE FOR THE RICH

The rich man is crying in his room, he said that the production is shitting for him, because he has severe pain in his stomach and they don’t send him decent water except for the tap. we need to make noise, it can’t be like this— lucas marins (@imariins) November 28, 2021

RICH

He complained that he’s been drinking tap water for a long time – that’s why it must be the reason for his stomach pains, and because he’s dry.

You will know where this Farm water comes from, if it is from a well, an unmaintained water tank 🤨

After crying, production sent 2 gallons of water #rich— Rich Original 🔥 (@CaladaVenceDry) November 28, 2021

All of us “Kings” will pray, pray, etc. For Rico, we can’t stop sending him positive energy and strength… I know that this is a very delicate moment, however, let’s believe that he will be fine and will be cured of this infection 😞🙏🏾 — Yan Morais (@ComentaYr) November 28, 2021

