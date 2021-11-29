Rico Melquiades complains of health problem in ‘A Fazenda 13’ and criticizes the production of the reality show – Zoeira

Rich Melquiades, one of the members of ‘A Fazenda 13’, revealed during the confinement that he is not in the best state of health. Last Saturday (27), the pawn even cried in conversation with the influencer Sthefane Matos, claiming that the program’s production was not treating him correctly.

read more

“I’m not doing very well! A production you shit**t me. It does not solve! My belly is swollen, it hurts, I’m drinking tap water,” commented the humorist in tears. Recently, Rico was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection in the confinement and, as a result, he started taking medication to treat the problem. See:

On social networks, Internet users pointed to the fact that cameras of the program cut off the worker’s outburst inside the farm. “Apparently it is a urinary tract infection. If the production is unable to request a simple test to identify exactly what it is and give the correct medication, it only shows the amateurism of those who carry out this reality”, commented one of the viewers.

Infection Remedies

On Friday (26), Rico revealed that he was suffering from dryness on account of the medicines. “C’mon, I’m feeling… how do you say it? Stuffed with these medications for urinary tract infections. I’ve got a peak of stress that you’re not aware of. I’m all dry, I don’t know if you guys are,” he revealed.

Right after the outburst, the program production sent filtered water to the pedestrian, who did not speak again about the health problems.