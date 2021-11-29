Rico reveals that he earned a ‘bribe’ from the production to not give up on A Fazenda

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

posted on 11/28/2021 8:34 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Playplus)

Last Saturday (11/27), during a conversation with other pedestrians on A Fazenda 13 , on Record TV, Rico Melquiades made a confession about the backstage of the program. The influencer revealed that he won a kind of “bribe” from the production to not give up on reality.

The gift was a photo of his family. “They sent you know why? Because I was breaking everything, ‘breaking’ coffee and I was wanting to give up”, said the Alagoas in conversation with Mileide Mihaile.

The influencer also stated that he is sure he received the photo so as not to give up on the reality. The gift was given to him after one of the strongest fights on the reality show, in which he was involved. On August 8th, the mood had become heavy on the program presented by Adriane Galisteu. After Rico Melquiades threw away the headquarters’ cafe, Dynho Alves had rebelled and almost beat his fellow prisoner. “Your p** on c*” yelled or MC Mirella’s then-husband. Other pedestrians had to stop the confusion.

Rico throws all the coffee away, Dynho goes for the top and can be expelled for trying to bring down the Alagoas

Subscribe to our channel https://t.co/hRkzrj5It5 #The farm #DynhoExpelled pic.twitter.com/ObJzVQ8DM0 — Arrasa (@PortalArrasa) October 8, 2021

“‘So he doesn’t give up, let’s trick him with a photo, so he can stay there, breaking things, to generate content and get canceled out there,'” speculated the comedian.

Own! Rico says that, due to the events at the beginning of the program, he thought about giving up and the production sent him family photos. Improving family life is the main reason our pawn has taken on this challenge! #TeamRic #The farm pic.twitter.com/cVC9Q06HM3 — Rico Melquiades (@RicoMelquiades) November 27, 2021

Rico’s confession reverberated on social networks and fans of Alagoas were happy with the attitude of the program’s production. In addition, the hashtag “Rico Fica Bem” is among the most talked about topics on twitter.

Fans and people who like the influencer are concerned about their mental health within the reality show on Record TV.