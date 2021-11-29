Rico reveals that he won a ‘bribe’ from the production so as not to give up on A Fazenda

Rico Melquiades (photo: Reproduo/Playplus)

Last Saturday (11/27), during a conversation with other pedestrians from



the farm 13



, at



Record TV,



Rich Melquiades



made a confession about the backstage of the show. The influencer revealed that he won a kind of “bribe” from the production not to give up on the reality show.

The gift was a photo of his family. “They sent you know why? Because I was breaking everything, ‘breaking’ coffee and I wanted to give up”, said the native of Alagoas in a conversation with



Mileide Mihaile



.

The influencer also stated that he is sure he received the photo in order not to give up on reality. The gift was given to him after one of the strongest fights on the reality show, in which he was involved. On August 8th, the mood had become heavy on the program presented by



Adriane Galisteu



. After Rico Melquiades throws the thirsty cafe away,



Dynho Alves



he had rebelled and had almost hit his fellow inmate. “Your f** in c*”, yelled or the then husband of



MC Mirella



. Other pedestrians had to prevent the confusion.

“‘So he doesn’t give up, let’s trick him with a photo, so he’ll be breaking things, to generate content and get canceled out there,'” speculated the comedian.

Rico’s confession reverberated on social networks and fans of Alagoas were pleased with the attitude of the program’s production. In addition, the hashtag “Rico Fica Bem” is among the most talked about topics on twitter.

Fans and people who like the influencer are concerned about their mental health within the reality show on Record TV.