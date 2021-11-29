RJ: Miss Transex Brazil is arrested for doping and stealing clients during sex shows

Transsexual Mikaelly da Costa Martinez, 25, was preemptively arrested by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, accused of being the head of a criminal association that steals clients during sexual programs. According to investigations, she lured victims through an Instagram profile. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

Upon arriving at the motel, according to police, the victim was drugged and then the suspect took some of his belongings, such as cell phone, watch and debit and credit cards. Also according to investigations, Mikaelly used several names, which makes it difficult to identify him in the crimes.

According to police officers from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), the transsexual has 17 criminal records for theft, in addition to damage and reception in Mato Grosso do Sul, where she was born. In January 2015, she was arrested in the act for killing transvestite Douglas dos Santos Pinheiro, known as Verônica Bismark, with a knife in Coxim (MS).

She is also suspected of crimes in São Paulo and Santa Catarina. In 2019, Mikaelly received the title of most beautiful transsexual in Brazil by winning the Miss Transex Brazil 2019.

