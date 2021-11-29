Robson Nunes cries after performing as Mano Brown and internet reacts impacted | Famous Show

Robson Nunes’ performance as Mano Brown on this Sunday with Huck, on 11/28, it was chilling! All that was mentioned was the actor’s impeccable presentation, as well as his powerful and emotional speech at the Show dos Famousos. So much so that Robson’s name ended up on the list of the most talked about issues in the country.

Robson Nunes cried after praised performance by Mano Brown

From the characterization to the voice, passing through the corporal expression, everything in Robson’s homage to the Racionais MC’s rapper was praised by the public.

“I’m really happy to be able to honor this guy, not just him, but all the MCs. I’m from a generation that grew up without seeing themselves on TV, in movies, in literature. Even more so I’m a fair-skinned black. My parents are amazing, they raised three kids. I didn’t have this notion of the importance of blackness at home, but they gave education to all three. I grew up with the pattern of blonde with light eyes,” declared the artist on stage, not holding back tears.

“When I started acting, I had to fill in a term and say ‘color’, I didn’t know what to put. When Racionais enters my life, it’s transformative, I have pride and self-esteem.”

Robson Nunes thrills at the 'Show dos Famosos'

“I have a message for anyone who thinks our fight is mi-mi-mi: take your head test and look at the restaurant you like best at how many black people there are. 25 years ago, when Racionais came to me, they became my reference. Month of Black Consciousness, so be aware of who you are and, above all, be proud because the black people have done and are doing a lot for this country,” he said emotionally.

Juror of the attraction, Preta Gil was also impacted: “He is this representation. I understand your speech, I’m also a fair black, I saw many times that they tried to whiten me.”

“Your interpretation was touching, you faced this guy. I was very shocked. It rocked.”

Robson Nunes as Mano Brown on the 'Show dos Famosos'

From home, actor Daniel de Oliveira was another to rave about Robson’s performance. “It broke the bank. In acting and in words,” said Daniel.