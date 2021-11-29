Robson Nunes cries, speaks and wins 10 Boninho · TV News

Robson Nunes cried during the Show dos Famosos this Sunday (28) to pay homage to rapper Mano Brown. With a strong discourse on identity and his difficulties in growing up as a young black man, the actor imprinted personality after the presentation and even won a ten score even from JB de Oliveira, o Boninho.

With no musical basis at the beginning of the presentation, Nunes sang Jesus Chorou, by Racionais MC’s. Afterwards, the artist was accompanied by the Domingão band and by dancers. At the end of his show, the actor was congratulated by Luciano Huck and took the floor.

“Today is one of the happiest days of my life… I’m from a generation that grew up without seeing themselves on TV, without seeing themselves in the movies, without seeing themselves in literature, you know?”, he began, moved.

When talking about his parents, who didn’t have the same racial conscience he has today, the Show dos Celebrity participant couldn’t hold back his tears. He reported situations in which his blackness was called into question by people close to him and said that the situation changed after learning about Mano Brown’s work.

“When Racionais enters my life, I know who I am. I’m proud, I have self-esteem. After the emotional speech, Nunes asked for respect for the racial struggle.

“Some people say they’re mimimi, that our fight is mimimi. So I’m going to propose a test here. When you’re at your favorite restaurant, do the neck test. See how many blacks there are. When you have yours. club, see how many blacks there are. That’s not right. We have to balance this with emergency public policies. What we want, this fight, is to fight as equals in the future,” he defended.

Fixed judge of the program, Preta Gil classified the presentation as impressive and gave the actor a 10 score.

“It was an impact that I don’t know how to explain to you… He is that, that representation. He brought this whole experience of us reaffirming ourselves as black people. I understand your speech, I’m also a black-skinned black For a long time I heard white people trying to whiten me. That tribute of yours was sorely needed. Your interpretation was moving,” described the singer.

Claudia Raia also praised Robson Nunes’ artistic performance: “What you did here was not just a performance, it was a political act. What you did is very important. It was genuinely emotional”.

In addition to the female duo on the bench, the participant managed to touch even Boninho, who carries the label of executioner on the board, and earned a grade of 10.

“I like to see when you guys can surpass yourself. You’re a guy with a sense of humor, you’re playful. To ride Brown, the crazy dog ​​from the south side, it’s heavy. You had to hold the wave there and already starting with direct rap, without a base. It’s difficult and you followed there. You were on the planet Mano Brown. Ten for you”, said the director of Globo.

Boninho was followed by a sound intervention of “halleluia” from the production of the program as he finally gave the season a maximum score.

