Rowing vs. Confidence: see lineups, embezzlements and match arbitration | brazilian series b

Clube do Remo receives the Trust from 16:00 this Sunday, for the last round of the Brazilian Series B . Leão Azul seeks to remain in the competition in 2022, while Dragão, already relegated, enters the field to comply with the table – which does not mean an easy game for Pará. The Baenão Stadium, in Belém, will be full for the match – tickets were sold out in just one day of sales.

Remo comes from a bad streak in Segundona. There were only six points won from the last 33 in dispute. The club has not won in five games in the tournament. The bad phase made the team fight against the fall in the final stretch. By midweek, they gained morale and motivation with a convincing victory by 3-0 against Manaus, in the Copa Verde, with the base of the formation that enters the field soon.

Azulina Mathematics: to guarantee the permanence in Serie B, Rowing depends only on you. Just win the Trust. If they tie, they’ll have to root for Londrina not to beat Vasco in Paraná. If they lose, in addition to drying up the people from Paraná, the remistas will also have to count on a stumbling block from Vitória, which welcomes Vila Nova in Salvador.

Already downgraded, Confiança faces Remo with the aim of ending the participation in Serie B this year with dignity. This week, Dragão has already started planning for the next season, starting with the renewal with coach Luizinho Lopes, who arrived during the competition and managed to improve the team’s performance, even though he didn’t avoid the fall.

Rowing – technician: Eduardo Baptista

Taking into account the formations of the confrontation against Vasco, for Serie B, and against Manaus, for Copa Verde, the highlights among the holders would be defender Fredson, who had a good performance in the regional competition, and the presence of Erick Flores in the midfield. The big surprise would be a spot for midfielder Felipe Gedoz, who played regularly in the midweek clash.

Probable lineup: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes, Romércio, Fredson and Igor Fernandes; Anderson Uchôa, Lucas Siqueira and Erick Flores; Matheus Oliveira, Lucas Tocantins and Neto Pessoa.

Who is out: Rafael Jansen and Rafinha, injured.

Trust – Technician: Luizinho Lopes

The coach will not be able to count on defender Nirley, who is suspended for the third yellow card, and forward Neto Berola, who was sent off in the last game. Left-back João Paulo, who was left out of the game against Ponte Preta due to an inflammation in the Achilles tendon, is doubtful. On the other hand, Luizinho will have the return of Jonathan Bocão and Madison, who served automatic suspensions.

Probable lineup: Rafael Santos; Jonathan Bocão, Luan Bueno, Adalberto, Lucas Sampaio (João Paulo); Madison, Adriano Júnior, Álvaro and Italo; Williams Santana and Hernane Brocador.

Who is out: Nirley (suspended), Neto Berola (suspended), Jhemerson (DM).

