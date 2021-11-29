Russia says 27 more diplomats from the country will need to leave the US in January

the ambassador of Russia US U.S said another 27 Russian diplomats and their families were expelled by the US government and will leave the country on Jan. 30.

“Our diplomats are being expelled… A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on January 30… We are facing a serious shortage of staff,” Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the YouTube channel Soloviev Live, which aired Saturday night (29).

Russia has previously said that more than 100 of its diplomats and their families have been forced to leave the United States since 2016, when relations between the two countries deteriorated.

As of October 29, nearly 200 Russian diplomats were still at their posts in the United States, including personnel from the Russian mission to the United Nations (UN), according to the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.

administration of the president Joe Biden said last month that US mission personnel in Russia had shrunk to 120 from 1,200 in early 2017, after a series of expulsions and restrictions, and that it was difficult to continue with anything other than the presence of a janitor at the embassy. .

The US Embassy in Moscow stopped processing non-diplomatic visas this year and added Russians to a list of “homeless citizens” who can apply for visas in other countries.