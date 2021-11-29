Russia says Zircon hypersonic missile hit target in last test

Russia reported on Monday (29) that it has carried out another successful test launch of its hypersonic missile, Zircon, hailed by President Vladimir Putin as part of a new generation of unrivaled weapons systems.

The missile was fired from the warship Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea and hit a naval target more than 400 km (250 miles) away, the Defense Ministry said. This was his second test in two weeks.

A short video clip showed the missile illuminating the night sky with a burst of white light.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov performed another test firing with a hypersonic missile Zircon#MinistryOfDefence #MOD #Zircon pic.twitter.com/wEUKDDXMUi — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) November 29, 2021

The United States, China and North Korea are also involved in competition from hypersonic missiles, the next generation of long-range weapons, which are more difficult to detect and intercept.

They travel at more than five times the speed of sound in the high atmosphere, or about 6,200 km/h.

Putin announced a series of new hypersonic weapons in 2018, saying they could reach almost anywhere in the world, apart from escaping a US-built missile shield.