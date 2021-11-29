Sabrina Sato and Duda celebrate 3 years of Zoe and explain his change

The presenter Sabrina Sato and the actor Duda Nagle celebrated the three years of little Zoe

the presenter Sabrina Sato and the actor Duda Nagle they celebrated their daughter Zoe’s three-year birthday with a small house party. The celebration took place the day before Zoe’s birthday and featured a cupcake and the actor and presenter sang happy birthday to the little girl who was delighted.

By showing her daughter’s birthday celebration, Duda Nagle explained her change of city a little better. He is currently living in Rio de Janeiro, while Zoe and Sabrina Sato continue to live in the family penthouse in São Paulo. The celebration of Zoe’s birthday was even brought forward by a day so that Duda could participate.

In front of her daughter’s early birthday celebration, Dudley Nagle explained a little more about why she isn’t living with Sabrina and Zoe right now. He said that he is living in Rio de Janeiro during the week because he is recording RecordTV’s soap opera Reis.

On weekends, Duda returns to São Paulo to stay with Sabrina Sato and the daughter. He said: “Family! I love my girls! Tomorrow Zoe completes 3 years of life and as you know, I’m in the intense beat of recordings of the new Record TV soap opera, Reis and I’m ‘living’ more in recording locations than at home, São Paulo. Long live Zoe! I wish you good health and luck my dear daughter”.

Sabrina then commented on the celebration. “Zoe’s face in the last video, looking at the cake and it’s not even her birthday is the best. Haha ha! The angry face. I love you,” she said.

Many famous people praised the family. “Beautiful”, said journalist Fabíola Gadelha. And digital influencer Babi Rossi said, “What a beautiful family.” The businesswoman Cris Arcangeli also said: “Beautiful family!”.

Tell us what you think!