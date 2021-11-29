Sad end: Vitória loses to Vila Nova and is relegated to Serie C

The different climate was still seen on the way to Barradão. Very calm traffic, few people at the stadium door, crowding only even of fans who always hit the spot on the skewer. Last round of Serie B, on Sunday, Vitória x Vila Nova in person, but at a distance, also Remo x Confiança and Londrina x Vasco. The Lion depended on a triple combination of results to avoid relegation to the third step of the Brazilian Championship. There was no way: Vitória will play Serie C in 2022.

Beating Vila Nova, who was no longer looking for anything in the competition, might not be the biggest problem, but even that didn’t happen. The last act of 2021 was a 1-0 defeat. Still, the sadness arrived long before the final whistle. The game at Barradão gained a friendly atmosphere at the 23rd minute of the first half, when Londrina was already beating Vasco at home by 2-0, which buried any red-black chance. And with cell phone in hand, many fans in the stands already knew this, although in chorus he kept the vibration even in the second half. An attitude that is remembered as one of the few positive scenes of the season.

In the end, Londrina scored 3×0 on Vasco and escaped the takedown. The one who fell in the embrace of Vitória was Remo, who was 0-0 with the already relegated Confiança in Belém. In short, nothing the Bahian team needed happened.

In Barradão, the rubro-negro tried very hard. It collided, as in many rounds of the first round, mainly with the inability to create clear chances for a goal. The best one was from Marcinho, at 12 minutes of the second half, when he received it from Wallace inside the area and submitted on top of goalkeeper Georgemy, who palmed it to corner.

David also missed an opportunity in the first stage. He was hungry and kicked from outside the area when he could have played for Marcinho, who was advancing free on the left. The bland domain of the first half gave way to a more skittish team in the second. Raul Prata, in a free kick, was in danger. Marcinho tried again, in the hands of Georgemy, who rebounded and no one took advantage. Other chances were lost, such as the kick over Alisson Santos, Fernando Neto’s header saved by the goalkeeper and Wallace’s submission to the outside.

And already 47 minutes into the second half, the lime shovel. Éder kicked from outside the area and scored a great goal for Vila Nova, making the score 1-0. End of the line for Vitória in 18th place, with 40 points after 38 rounds. The Lion will play Serie C for the second time in its history. The other was in 2006.

Factsheet: Vitória 0x1 Vila Nova – 38th round of Serie B 2021

Victory: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Thalisson Kelven, Wallace and Roberto; Cedric (Bruno Oliveira), Eduardo (Manoel) and Fernando Neto; Fabinho (Hitalo), David (Eron) and Marcinho (Alisson Santos). Technician: Wagner Lopes.

New village: Georgemy, André Krobel, Renato, Xandão and Willian Formiga; Kallyl, Pedro Bambu (Johnatan Cardoso) and Tiago Real; Alesson (Éder), Clayton and Alan Grafite (João Pedro). Technician: Higo Magalhães.

Stadium: Barradão

Goal: Éder at 47 minutes of the 2nd half

Yellow card: Xandão

Public: 5,613 payers

Income: BRL 60,916.50

Arbitration: Ricardo Marques Ribeiro, assisted by Celso Luiz da Silva and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (trio from Minas Gerais).