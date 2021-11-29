Saint Peter: How a Poor Fisherman Became the First Pope of the Church

by

  • Edison Veiga
  • From Bled (Slovenia) to BBC News Brasil

Christ gives Peter the keys to heaven

‘The gospels make it clear that he was a person with a strong personality and a spirit of leadership’

In Latin it is called “anulus piscoris”. In good Portuguese, it is the fisherman’s ring. On the jewel there is an image in bas-relief of Simon Peter, the apostle, fishing aboard a boat.

According to Catholic tradition, the first pope to use this symbol was Damasius I (305-384), who ruled the Church for 18 years in the second half of the 4th century.

The message goes back to the Gospel of St. Mark, more specifically to the passage that defines the apostles—and, by extension, the religious who succeeded them—as “fishers of men.”

But the ring also carries a historical certainty. According to Catholic tradition, the first pope was the man who has his image printed there: Peter, one of the twelve men who were chosen by Jesus Christ himself to accompany him and help him in his journeys full of preaching and reports of miracles.