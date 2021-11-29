Salvador City Hall Cancels New Year’s Eve Party

The New Year’s Eve party will no longer be held in Salvador. The news was released by Mayor Bruno Reis, this Monday morning (29), during a conversation with the press. Months ago, the mayor said that he would decide on holding the party only on the deadline.

According to the mayor, even with the advance of vaccination, the uncertain scenario caused at this time by Covid-19 led to the conclusion that there is no way to hold the Festival da Virada this year, an event for more than 250,000 people/day , with health security for citizens. “In a scenario of uncertainties, of doubts, there is no way to organize the festival of the turn this year, we are a month away from the party and we have reached the limit of this decision. As this is a decision that would depend exclusively on the city hall, the decision has been made. we won’t hold the party. Given all that we’re seeing, it’s not yet time to put at risk everything we’ve built so far,” he said.

Asked if there would be any programming for the turn of the year that would not go unnoticed in the capital of Bahia, the mayor informed that he is still evaluating the possibilities. During the turn from 2019 to 2020, even though there was no Virada Festival, there were fireworks in some parts of the city. There is still no confirmation if this year will have it again.

“I’m still going to see what can be done. In relation to the event, it was not possible to take this advance notice if it wasn’t for the month, and today there is exactly one month to go. Other actions can be activated closer. It is not an easy decision because We know how important it is for the city’s economy, but we always put life first. The moment requires caution and prudence. Let’s see if it’s possible to do something and what is possible to do,” he said. According to him, everything will be done to avoid agglomerations in the city.

Indecision about Carnival

About Carnival, Bruno stated that the decision depends on an audience with the governor, which should only happen later. “The governor said he would look for me, and I said I would look for him, and I’ve already done that. I hope to have the opportunity for us to talk and take the decision together, which will be taken with great caution and security, given everything that is happening “, completed.

The mayor also highlighted that Salvador and Bahia were references for the country throughout the pandemic. “We always put life first, we made a great effort to get here, both Salvador and Bahia. The city served as a reference with a series of measures that were copied throughout Brazil, whether in isolation, flexibility and strategies that we set up to advance in vaccination”, he pointed out.

Bruno also said that the arrival of the new variant will influence decisions going forward. “Let’s see what studies will say about this variant for us to have a safety margin.”

impasse

The impasse over the realization of New Year’s Eve and Carnival dragged on for months. In August, the city government even announced that it had a closed schedule, but that it would only be announced in due course.

But with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the holding of the party, some attractions ended up canceling their participation in the New Year in Salvador. In early November, Mayor Bruno Reis also stated that it was difficult to get sponsorship.

“We’ve always had a policy where the private sector assumes all the expenses. It’s difficult at a time like this to look for a sponsor for an event in 45 days, because there’s all the marketing work that is important and that justifies the sponsorship. a problem for New Year’s Eve as well, since we have sanitary conditions as the most important thing to be considered for the event,” explained the mayor on the 9th.

A week later, Bruno stated that if the Festival took place, it would be with fewer days. The last edition of the Virada Salvador Festival, which took place between 2019 and 2020, brought together 2 million revelers during the five days of the festival. On December 31st, the Arena Daniela Mercury, in Boca do Rio, received around 1 million people. The festival had 49 artistic presentations and 70 hours of music.