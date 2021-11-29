Scholarship holders attack Claudia Leitte and hashtag #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida in TTs

Claudia Leitte is in the crosshairs of pocketnaristas this Sunday (28). The President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro are attacking the singer because of the show held yesterday (27) at the Espaço das Américas parking lot, in São Paulo. For them, it is hypocrisy for the singer to promote a concert with crowds after having supported the movement “Stay at home” during the pandemic.

The party Blow Out followed the safety protocols, including the need to present a card with a complete vaccination cycle. Without this document it was not possible to enter the event.

What is striking is that Claudia has become a target of the Pocketnaristas for having already taken a stand against the President. This weekend, hundreds of events take place in Brazil: rodeo for 40 thousand people and football matches with stadiums were also held and, apparently, it did not cause so much commotion to the point of becoming Trending Topics. The bad taste tag “#ClaudiaLeiteGenocida” is among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Sunday.

Fans of the singer are also using the hashtag to point to the “selective pursuit” of the group.

“Claudia Leitte’s party requiring proof of vaccination cannot, but Bolsonaro gather at times when there was no vaccine, right? Fucking hypocrisy. Bolsominians are stupid and incongruous”, tweeted a fan.

With the pandemic relatively under control in Brazil, there is an expectation that the resumption will definitely happen in the coming months, with advances in vaccination and a reduction in deaths and cases. The daily moving average of Covid-19 deaths recorded in the state was 61 people on Wednesday (24). The value is 34% higher than that registered 14 days ago, which for experts indicates an upward trend in the pandemic. The daily average of cases is 1,289, 10% higher than that of 14 days, which indicates a trend towards stability.

The hypocrisy of part of the artistic class is exposed by #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida pic.twitter.com/G6jJwxQRUY — Paulo Eduardo Maia (@pem1957) November 29, 2021

Will the SP government Fine or is it only valid for JB? #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida #DanielaMercuryGenocida — Andre B. (@soueudenovoblz) November 29, 2021

The arts class TOTALLY stopped working while, for example, football continued and opened up to the public months ago; They are producers and teams that need to work and are doing this by charging COMPLETE vaccination following WHO rules. #ForaBolsonaro #ClaudiaLeitteGenocida pic.twitter.com/c7Lj9VUsvh — CLIENTELA CLAUDIA LEITTE (@clientelacl) November 28, 2021

The world is on the alert with the new variant of the corona virus and the hypocritical sealers of the stay-at-home, irresponsibly agglomerating in the middle of a pandemic, even with the sponsorship of some rulers. Then it’s the President’s fault? hypocrites!#ClaudiaLeitteGenocida #doriagenocide pic.twitter.com/XuXKD83ESu — Priscila Salgado (@Priscilanareal) November 29, 2021