Secretary of State for Health cites the possibility of a new wave of covid-19 in Mato Grosso

Photo: Reproduction

The Secretary of State for Health, Gilberto Figueiredo, criticized the holding of carnival parties in 2022. According to him, the advent of new variants and the percentage of the vaccinated population does not allow for tranquility. The secretary highlighted that it is not yet possible to rule out a new wave of covid-19. Statement was given during press conference last Friday (26).

“The risks are there, Europe exploding cases everywhere, new variants appearing in Africa and here we are thinking of holding events of this nature. It is not the majority of the vaccinated population that gives us peace of mind, we need to have at least 90% of the population vaccinated population, it gives us peace of mind”, he said.

According to data from the Press Consortium, in 11 months of vaccine distribution, Mato Grosso managed to vaccinate only 54.66% of the vaccinated population. In this sense, Figueiredo made an appeal to the population and municipal managers.

“That is why I continue to appeal to the population to continue looking for vaccines, avoiding what is possible to become crowded. A new wave of the pandemic means a great sacrifice for everyone, with great distortions in the economic area, in health, in education. No. Can you, at this moment, have a little more patience?”, completed.

Rondonópolis

The Municipality of Rondonópolis (220 km from Cuiabá) announced, this Friday (26), that it canceled the Carnival and New Year’s Eve festivities in the city and announced new restrictive measures against covid-19. The decision came after Mato Grosso pointed out an increase in the degree of risk of contagion by the coronavirus. Proof of vaccination will also be required at any establishment in the city.