See how to use Nubank cashback to invest in NuInvest

The new Nubank Ultraviolet card hit the market in July this year. With the intention of revolutionizing, Ultravioleta is a new category of premium credit card that offers the same advantages and benefits as Mastercard Black, such as, for example, life insurance and travel assistance. In addition, the product gives cashback to customers. Check out how to invest your cashback in Nu invest below.

Nubank Ultravioleta’s cashback works like this: all purchases made with the card in the credit function generate 1% cash back. This amount never expires and automatically grows to 200% of the CDI per year.

The value can be used in any way the customer wants. In other words, it can be used to transfer cashback to the Nubank account, or it is possible to transform Ultravioleta cashback into Smiles miles. Furthermore, it is also possible to use the cash back to invest in Nu invest.

Below, see how to use the benefit to invest in Nu invest:

In the cashback area, tap “Use cashback”; Then choose “Send to Nu invest”; Afterwards, enter the value you want to send and confirm; Finally, enter your 4-digit password; There, the money goes to Nu invest.

If you make a purchase of R$200 on credit, for example, then you will receive R$2 in cash back. Likewise, if you have an invoice for R$3,000, you will earn R$30 cashback. But be careful: to be worth the Ultraviolet card, the Nubank customer needs to spend at least R$5,000 per month. This is said, as the card has an annual fee of R$49 per month.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com