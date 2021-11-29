See the horoscope of the day for all signs this Monday, the 29th

Monday arrives in harmony! How about bringing more beauty to your routine? This near the end of November, it’s worth using a little more time to have a nice coffee and improve the look to start the day. That’s because the waning moon dawns in the pondered sign of Libra, asking for balance in the broadest sense of the word.

So, you need to slow down, as stress is bad for the skin. Even because the active planet Mars, still passing through the deep waters of the sign of Scorpio, reaches the apex of its harmonic aspect – called the trigone – with the mystic Neptune, in Pisces. It’s time to be productive without risking mental health.

To give a sexy but not vulgar touch, the planet Venus, ruler of love and relationships, gets closer and closer to the powerful Pluto, both in the sign of Capricorn. Because it’s not because it’s the beginning of the week that you can’t expect anything from a Monday night.

in times of Saturn in Aquarius, no one needs to be stuck in outmoded patterns! Free yourself!

Watch: after sunset, we can still see Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter on the western horizon, in exactly that order. The Winging Moon is, from now on, more and more early risers. It appears on the eastern horizon only after 2 am, on Tuesday morning, the 30th. With just over 20% illumination, it will be passing through the Constellation of Virgo, approaching Spica, the bright blue star that marks the ear of wheat in the hand of the girl gatherer represented by this beautiful set of stars.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free ON HERE!

– Also visit my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: be sweet, Aryan. Remember that much more can be done by keeping an open mind and Zen spirit. In fact, be with people who bring lightness.

Bull: You have your powers of persuasion strengthened, Taurus. Take the opportunity to have a very productive day working as a team in a very harmonious way.

Twins: the astral helps you to express yourself, Gemini. Take the time to show your creative capacity. Take care of you.

Cancer: even if the routine is busy and very dynamic, you cannot forget to pay attention to your family, Cancerian. Know how to divide the attention.

Lion: you are very mental and very communicative, leonine. However, it is important that you avoid excesses, both in words and thoughts. Focus.

Virgin: the day helps you manage your finances, Virgo. How about cutting expenses? The moment calls for more focus to value the right things.

Lb: you are full of energy, Libra. The day helps you accomplish a lot. Just be careful not to get lost in so many activities.

Scorpion: the day has an astral that helps you to connect deeply with your spirituality, Scorpio. Sleep well and pay attention to your dreams.

Sagittarius: It’s time to know who to trust, Sagittarius. Monday favors group activities, but it is important for you to know how to filter where and who to be with.

Capricorn: make powerful alliances and find support for your long-term Capricorn plans and projects. It’s just not worth trying to push the envelope or exaggerate in vanity.

Aquarium: It’s time to learn and expand your horizons, Aquarius. But first of all, you have to look inside. See what you can learn from people you admire.

Fishes: you wake up with a desire to turn pages, Pisces. The day promises to be excellent for finalizing open topics. Just don’t ignore intuition.

