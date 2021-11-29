see who gets the better of this SUV duel

Under the hood, both models bring the same recipe: 1.0 engine, three cylinders, turboflex. In the case of Volkswagen, it is up to 128 hp with ethanol or 116 hp with gasoline and a torque of 20.4 mkgf. The Fiat yields 130 hp and 125 hp, with the same torque of 20.4 mkgf as well.

The difference here is in the delivery. Pulse torque peaks at 1,750 rpm while Nivus torque peaks at 2000 rpm, but stays on top at 3,500 rpm. In practice it means that you get better use of torque in retakes and accelerations, as it sustains peak delivery longer.

The gearbox is always automatic with the option of shifting by lever or via the butterfly behind the steering wheel, but of the CVT type, with continuously variable ratios on the Pulse, and conventional automatic on the Nivus.

The 1.0 plus CVT set fell very well to Pulse. The expectation for apathetic behavior, as are usually cars with CVT, was far from Pulse’s response.

The marriage was happy and allowed for quick responses, both in traffic and on the road in resumptions and accelerations. With the Sport function turned on, the car is fun and the responses even sharper.

The Nivus set is just as good, but it doesn’t have as nimble responses as the Pulse. The model takes a little longer to respond, especially when you want immediacy, it seems that it doesn’t have such a good refinement in the marriage of engine and gearbox. You can mitigate this delay using more butterflies in exchanges.

On suspension, Fiat’s work was very good. The car wobbles a little on curves and, for Fiat standard, it is very firm and has good responses. But VW’s track record in this regard still makes a difference. The Nivus is firmer in corners, in any situation it has more precise and direct responses from the steering to the driver.

Also in favor of Nivus here is the fact that VW’s SUV offers four-wheel disc brakes, ventilated at the front and solids at the rear, while the Pulse features discs at the front and drum at the rear axle.

In terms of consumption, the figures released by Fiat are 12 km/l (petrol) / 8.5 km/l (ethanol) in the city and 14.6 km/l (petrol) / 10.2 km/l (ethanol) ) on the road. The fuel tank is 47 liters.

For Nivus, the data are 10.7 km/l (petrol) and 7.6 km/l (ethanol) in the city and 13.3 km/l (petrol) and 10.7 km/l (ethanol) on the road . The VW tank is 52 liters.

Despite accelerating better, in the overall performance context the Nivus has a better package, although it doesn’t reach the peaks of the Fiat.