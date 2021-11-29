see who stands out in the fight for the Golden Ball and why

This Monday (29) France Football magazine chooses the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021, broadcast by ESPN on Star+

After not giving the award in 2020 due to the pandemic, the magazine France Football will announce this year’s Golden Ball winner this Monday (29), at 4:30 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Before the award, the ESPN.com.br separated the 30 finalists into five items to point out possible favorites for the award, considered one of the most disputed in recent years.

A clearer issue is the number of goals scored. Robert Lewandowski, of the Bayern Munchen, is the absolute leader with 63 goals scored over 2021. Next is Mbappé, from PSG, with 44, Haaland, of the Borussia Dortmund, at 43, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United, with 42. Messi and Benzema are left with 41, tied.

In assists, Mbappé takes the lead, with 22 in 2021, followed by his partner Neymar, with 18. Known for being the waiter at the Manchester City, De Bruyne ranks third in this regard.

In the finalist list, defensive players also appear. And the Portuguese Rúben Dias stands out for having spent 27 matches without ‘giving goals’ with his fellow defenders.

In individual awards, collective achievements are also taken into account. At this point, Jorginho and Kanté, champion duo of Champions League like Chelsea appear as candidates. The Italian-Brazilian still has the advantage by winning the european cup. Another who had a prominent title was Lionel Messi, who ended the queue at the Argentina with the america cup.

In terms of number of titles, Lewandowski, Jorginho, Bonucci, Chiellini and Mbappé stand out, with three each throughout 2021, showing that even at this point, the dispute is fierce.

With several names standing out in different aspects, the dispute has more than one clear candidate to take one of the most traditional awards in world football.

Golden Ball Trophy given by French magazine France Football THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

See the full list of 30 finalists

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Neymar (PSG)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

Simon Kjaer (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan / Chelsea)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)