Sergio Moro makes contact with Doria and arranges a meeting about 2022

by

the former minister Sergio Moro exchanged messages last night with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to congratulate him for the victory in the PSDB previews. In the conversation, both agreed to meet to discuss the scenarios for 2022.

“I like Sergio Moro. And we are friends. It is important for us to be together in this Liberal Social Democratic Front for Brazil,” Doria told CNN.

The meeting should take place after Doria returns from a trip to the United States.

  • 1 in 12

    Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, negotiates affiliation to the PL. See other possible candidates for president in 2022

    Credit: Alan Santos/PR

  • two in 12

    Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT

    Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 3 in 12

    Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT

    Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 4 in 12

    Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined

    Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR

  • 5 in 12

    João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party

    Credit: Disclosure/Government of the State of São Paulo

  • 6 in 12

    Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto

    Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

  • 7 in 12

    Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic

    Credit: José Dias/PR

  • 8 in 12

    Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 9 in 12

    Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB

    Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

  • 10 in 12

    José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD

    Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

  • 11 in 12

    Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies

  • 12 in 12

    Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic

    Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT