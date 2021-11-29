Sergio Moro makes contact with Doria and arranges a meeting about 2022

the former minister
Sergio Moro exchanged messages last night with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to congratulate him for the victory in the PSDB previews. In the conversation, both agreed to meet to discuss the scenarios for 2022.
“I like Sergio Moro. And we are friends. It is important for us to be together in this Liberal Social Democratic Front for Brazil,” Doria told CNN.
The meeting should take place after Doria returns from a trip to the United States.
1 in 12
Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the Republic, negotiates affiliation to the PL. See other possible candidates for president in 2022
Credit: Alan Santos/PR two in 12
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former president, governed the country between 2003 and 2010 and should run for the PT
Credit: ESTADÃO CONTENT 3 in 12
Ciro Gomes, former governor of Ceará and former minister of Finance and National Integration, likely candidate for president by the PDT
Credit: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT 4 in 12
Sergio Moro, former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security, can run for the Podemos, party to which he joined
Credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR 5 in 12
João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the PSDB caucuses for the definition of pre-candidate and will run in 2022 for the party
Credit: Disclosure/Government of the State of São Paulo 6 in 12
Rodrigo Pacheco is serving his first term as senator for Minas, he is president of the Senate, he has just switched from DEM to PSD and can enter the race for Planalto
Credit: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency 7 in 12
Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta stated that his name remains available to União Brasil to run for President of the Republic
Credit: José Dias/PR 8 in 12
Alessandro Vieira is serving his first term as a senator for Sergipe and may run for president through Citizenship
Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency 9 in 12
Simone Tebet is serving her first term as a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and may enter the electoral race for the MDB
Credit: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency 10 in 12
José Luiz Datena, announced his migration from PSL to PSD
Credit: ANDRE LESSA/ESTADÃO CONTENT 11 in 12
Cabo Daciolo, pre-candidate of Brazil 35, for the Presidency of the Republic
Credit: Alex Ferreira/Chamber of Deputies 12 in 12
Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate of the Partido Novo, for the Presidency of the Republic
Credit: DIDA SAMPAIO/ESTADÃO CONTENT