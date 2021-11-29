Sergio Moro makes contact with Doria and arranges a meeting about 2022

the former minister Sergio Moro exchanged messages last night with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, to congratulate him for the victory in the PSDB previews. In the conversation, both agreed to meet to discuss the scenarios for 2022.

“I like Sergio Moro. And we are friends. It is important for us to be together in this Liberal Social Democratic Front for Brazil,” Doria told CNN.

The meeting should take place after Doria returns from a trip to the United States.