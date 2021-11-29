Series C has all clubs confirmed in the 2022 edition; list | brazilian series c

With the definition of the last two relegations of the Serie B of Brasileirão, the 2022 Series C had all 20 participants defined.

The relegation of Remo and Vitória, in the 38th round of the Segundona, this Sunday, made the two clubs debut on the list of those who will fight for access next year.

1 of 3 Even supported by fans in Barradão, Vitória is relegated to Series C — Photo: Tiago Reis/TV Bahia Even supported by fans in Barradão, Vitória is relegated to Series C — Photo: Tiago Reis/TV Bahia

Brazilian C series starts earlier in 2022 and keeps number of dates on calendar

Remo, Londrina and Vitória entered the last round of Serie B trying to escape the fall. Of the three, only one would celebrate his stay at the Segundona. Papão was relegated after a goalless draw with Confiança. With an eye on the results of the round, Vitória also took the same fate and will play in the Third Division in 2022.

On the 2022 football calendar, Serie C will start on April 10th. CBF held the competition on 26 dates, with the final scheduled to take place on October 1st.

2 of 3 Serie C Cup of the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC Brazilian Championship Series C Cup — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC

✔️ 2021 C Clubs that did not move up and were not relegated

✔️ Serie B 2021 relegated clubs

✔️ Clubs that gained access in Serie D

3 of 3 Aparecidense, champion of Serie D in 2021, will play Serie C in 2022 — Photo: Silvano Vital Aparecidense, champion of Serie D in 2021, will play Serie C in 2022 — Photo: Silvano Vital

If the same format as in recent years is maintained, with two groups, divided by the criteria of regionalization (North/Northeast) and (Midwest, South and Southeast), Series C next season has a “problem” in Group A.

The division of keys, historically, is done by the geographic targeting of the clubs. In 2021, this criterion was not faithfully followed after Series C had more representatives from the South, Midwest and Southeast regions. Thus, Volta Redonda and Tombense were relocated and played in Group A.

This same relocation should be done in Serie C 2022. With nine teams from the Northeast and three from the North (Paysandu, Manaus and Remo), Group A is full. But who would? Check out the projections:

– Group A with the nine northeasters plus Aparecidense; and Group B with Remo, Paysandu and Manaus.

– Group A with three clubs from the North region (Manaus, Paysandu and Remo) and two teams from the Northeast in Group B.