Shame! Remo draws with Confiança, falls and revolts Baenão | Sport Para | Online Diary

The fans did their part and the atmosphere was favorable, but Clube do Remo disappointed its fans again at Estádio Baenão.

This Sunday (28), the Azulino team was in a goalless draw against Confiança-SE and with it ended up relegated to Series C of the Brazilian Championship, in 2022.

Even with Confiança-SE starting better, Remo was the one who scared him first and it was with Lucas Tocantins, who didn’t take advantage of the rebound inside the area after a corner kick. Likewise, Confidence-SE surprised the Lion in Madison’s kick.

Best on the field, defender Fredson is devastated by the takedown | reproduction

Even with Dragão playing strong, Remo had three consecutive chances to open the scoring. First, with Felipe Gedoz taking a free kick, demanding a defense from goalkeeper Rafael in the 36th minute. Then it was defender Fredson who scared him from above, but it was Matheus Oliveira who took more danger with a great save by the Sergipe goalkeeper, on 41 minutes.

Remo returns to the second half without Felipe Gedoz and taking pressure from Confiança-SE, as goalkeeper Vinicius made a great save in Álvaro’s submission.

The fans came to celebrate the remista goal, but the referee Rafael Claus annuls the remista goal alleging hand touch, at seven minutes. From then onwards, the atmosphere in Baenão became more tense, as Remo began to put pressure on Confiança-SE in the enemy camp.

Neto Pessoa and Igor Fernandes lament after the end of the game. | reproduction

As time passed, the fans and Remo became more nervous and apprehensive and, despite their efforts, the team was unable to reverse the result. The goalless draw decrees the relegation to Serie C, in 2022, when they will meet Paysandu – which failed to move up to Segundona this year.

With the end of Serie B, Remo focuses attention on the Copa Verde and the semifinal against Paysandu, this Wednesday (1st), at the Curuzu stadium.

DATASHEET

OAR: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes (Wellington Silva), Romércio, Fredson and Igor Fernandes; Lucas Siqueira, Anderson Uchoa (Jefferson) and Felipe Gedoz (Neto Moura); Neto Pessoa, Matheus Oliveira (Ronald) and Lucas Tocantins (Erick Flores).

Technician: Eduardo Baptista

CONFIDENCE: Rafael; Jonathan, Luan, Adalberto and Lucas Sampaio; Madison, Rafael Vila (Vinicius Barba) and Álvaro; Italo (Adriano), Willians (Robinho) and Hernane Brocador (Thiago Reis).

Technician: Luizinho Lopes

REFEREE: Raphael Claus (FIFA-SP)

ASSISTANTS: Daniel Paulo (SP) and Luiz Alberto Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (FIFA)

YELLOW CARDS: Jonathan and Alvaro (CON)

LOCATION: Evandro Almeida stadium (Baenão), Belém-PA