Shopee is building its first distribution center in Brazil. This is the next step in the company’s strategy, making use of the fulfillment model. The concept was created by Amazon and is already used by other marketplaces in Brazil. An example is Mercado Livre, which offers the option where platform sellers leave their products in the company’s warehouse to make logistics more agile. So, to find out more, check out below.

Shopee builds its first distribution center in Brazil

Thus, the suspicion of using the fulfillment model comes from the construction of Shopee’s first distribution center in Brazil. It is located in Barueri, in the city of Greater São Paulo, less than half an hour from the capital of São Paulo. It was there that Amazon created its first distribution center in 2014. Thus, the new space should help Shopee improve logistics to compete with Mercado Livre, Amazon, Magalu and others.

Finally, in May, Shopee stated that, in Brazil, the company focused on intermediation between sellers and buyers. A few months ago, however, it has been said that the platform intends to change its strategy. In addition to building the distribution center, Shoppe has expanded the administrative structure in the country. During the pandemic, the platform became part of local vendors.

Currently, Shopee is the eighth most accessed e-commerce by Brazilians, ahead of Ponto Frio and Extra.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Sulastri Sulastri/shutterstock.com