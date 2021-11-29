Show of the Famous: Robson Nunes homage to Mano Brown stands out | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/TV Globo Robson Nunes as Mano Brown on “Show of the Famous”

Show dos Famosos, shown on “Domingão do Huck”, on TV Globo, reached the knockout round. This Sunday (28), the actors of Group C: Mariana Rios, like Katy Perry; Diego Hypólito, as Benito di Paula; and Robson Nunes as Mano Brown. Robson’s tribute to the rapper and Racionais MCs was one of the most talked about on the internet and the most praised on the show.

Robson characterized himself as Mano Brown and presented a compilation of songs by Racionais MCs: “Jesus Chorou”, “O Homem na Estrada” and “Nego Drama”. The actor was accompanied by a hip hop dance group from São Paulo, called Cibernéticos.

The choice of the honor also drew attention, since throughout the career of Racionais MCs, the group has never performed on Rede Globo and does not make appearances in the mainstream media.

At the end of the performance, Robson was honored by Luciano Huck. “Today is one of the happiest days of my life to be able to honor this guy. Not just him, but all the Racionais MCs,” begins Robson.

Then Robson talks about the importance of Rationals for black representation and peripheries. “I’m from a generation that grew up without seeing themselves on TV, in movies and in literature. Even more so I’m a fair-skinned black. I grew up with the standard of blonde with light eyes. When I started acting, I had to fill in a term and he said ‘color’, I didn’t know what to put. And when Racionais enters my life, it’s transformative, I know who I am, I’m proud, I have self-esteem,” says the actor.

“For those who say that our fight is mimimi, I’ll propose a test. When you’re at your favorite restaurant or at your club, see how many blacks there are. That’s not right. We have to break this with emergency policies so that up front we can play as equals,” continued Robson.

Robson also spoke about the lack of information on the part of black and white people about the racial background. “For my people, who are considered ‘dark browns’ or ‘light browns’, get informed. 25 years ago, when Racionais came to me, it was my only reference. And today there’s a lot of national material. So get informed and have it proud of who you are because the black people have done and are doing a lot for this country,” he concluded.

The actor received praise from Luciano Huck and the judges and the public, in addition to all 10 notes and went on to the next stage. Preta Gil and Claudia Raia praised Robson’s performance and characterization. The actor was classified in second place to continue in the competition, with Mariana Rios in first. Diego Diego Hypólito was eliminated.

“It was impressive, it had an impact that I can’t explain. [Mano Brown] that’s it, he is this representation, he brought all this experience of people reaffirming themselves as black people. His tribute was absolutely necessary at a crucial moment to put these agendas even more. It was touching,” said Preta. Claudia Raia said the performance was “a political act.”

On social networks, Internet users were also surprised by the performance of Robson Nunes.

I think the best thing about this famous show was Robson Nunes paying homage to Mano Brown, very good — Letícia (@pequenalevi) November 28, 2021

Show Dos Famosos, with music by Racionais kkk vivi pra Globo — Romin (@RominDS_) November 28, 2021

This tribute to Racionais mc’s at the Show dos Famosos is surprising.

The guys NEVER set foot on the TV stage. And even so, they are gigantic in the history of Brazilian music… — 🍀 🇹🇼 🍀 (@TaiwanAraujo) November 28, 2021

Robson Nunes at the Famous Show, the voice is the same, but the look is like Ice Cube… — Matheus Sousa 🔴ᶜʳᶠ⚫️ (@CRFMatheus1981) November 28, 2021