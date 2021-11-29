Simone loses weight and removes excess skin in plastic surgery performed in Fortaleza – É Hit

The singer Simone made a abdominoplasty to remove excess skin after going through a slimming process in recent months. She revealed the surgical interventions in Instagram, this Saturday (27). The countryman carried out the procedures in the Ceará.

In addition to the plastic surgery in the belly region, Simone told her followers that she also operated on her breasts. “I came to Fortaleza. I had an abdominoplasty. I had a lot of skin after losing a huge amount of weight. I also had my breast. One of them was encapsulating due to pregnancy. It’s been three days since I had the surgery. I’m super well, thank God “.

Since the first pregnancy, Simone went through different diets formalized by nutritionists. On social networks, she always made evident the desire to lose weight with health.

After a regulated eating routine in recent months, the singer managed to achieve positive results with the surgery. “I ended up losing a very good amount of weight to do. Excellent. In fact, the doctor said that the weight loss made the result of the plastic surgery even more sensational. I’m very happy”.

There’s a nurse who comes here to bathe me and organize everything. It’s okay, I’m recovering well. It was something I really wanted, I was already annoyed.

The procedures were carried out last Thursday (26), in Fortaleza. Simone said she didn’t warn her earlier so as not to worry the fans. “I didn’t want to talk before so as not to worry you. My family is with me, everyone is close to me”, declared the singer on the social network.

What is abdominoplasty?

Surgeon assesses the patient's entire general health status and pre-existing health conditions or risk factors before deciding on abdominoplasty

Shutterstock

A tummy tuck is a procedure that removes excess fat and skin and, in most cases, restores weakened or separated muscles, creating a smoother, more toned abdominal profile.

According to the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP), abdominoplasty surgery is not a substitute for weight loss. Furthermore, abdominoplasty does not correct stretch marks, although they can be removed or slightly improved if they are located in areas of additional skin that will be removed, usually in the treated areas below the navel.

After the surgical procedure, dressings or bandages can be applied over the incisions and the patient can be wrapped in an elastic bandage or compression to minimize swelling and support the new contours of the abdomen as they heal.

A drain can be temporarily placed under the skin to drain any excess blood and fluid that may accumulate.