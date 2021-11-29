Simone reveals how old she was when she had sex for the 1st time: ‘I kept the xibíu’

The country singer Simone, from the duo Simone & Simaria, revealed details of when she started her love life. She said that she had her first kiss at age 11, but she only had sex for the first time when she was an adult.

“My first kiss was…funny,” began the artist, in a video recorded for her YouTube channel. “There was that thing about people from the interior saying: ‘Have you ever kissed?’ Then you say: ‘No, I’ve never kissed…’ bottom of the glass with the tongue…”.

“I trained like this a bit and there was a boy I was into. I don’t even remember how old I was. I think I was know how old? Can I tell?” she asked, turning to one of her team. “No, I can’t say why it will encourage… 11 years is f…”.

“There are people who don’t judge, but there are people who will say: ‘That’s crazy! Where was your mother?’ Exactly: my mother wasn’t around. Poor thing. Now that she’ll know,” laughed Simone.

The singer said, however, that she “didn’t see the boy’s tongue” when she kissed him: “It felt like a technical kiss. I just tasted ‘dindin’ [espécie de picolé servido em um saquinho plástico, também conhecido como ‘sacolé’, ‘chopp’ ou ‘geladinho’, a depender da região do Brasil]. Even so, I fell in love. The little eyes were shining thinking about the boy”.

The first sex, or “ticaracatica”, as she referred to it, happened after reaching adulthood. “If you could show the photo [da pessoa com quem eu transei], you were going to say: ‘Little friend, congratulations!'”.

“I think I was 18 [anos]. I think that was it. I kissed early, but I kept the xibiu”, he joked, using a common slang in the Northeast to refer to “vulva”.