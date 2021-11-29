Simone reveals when she had sex for the first time: ‘I kept the xibiu’ | celebrities



Rio – Singer Simone, who is paired with Simaria, revealed about her love and sex life in a video on YouTube. The artist said that she had her first kiss at age 11 and that she only had sex for the first time when she was of age.

“My first kiss was… funny. There was that thing about people from the countryside saying: ‘Have you ever kissed?’ Then you: ‘No, I’ve never kissed…’. That thing, right? ice, he keeps trying to catch the ice at the bottom of the glass with his tongue. I trained like this a little and there was a boy I was into. I don’t even remember how old I was. I think I was, know how old? asked Simone to someone on her team.

“No. I can’t say why it will encourage it. 11 years old is fuck*,” said the singer. “in people who don’t judge, but there are people who will say: ‘That’s crazy! Where was your mother?’ Exactly: my mother wasn’t around. Poor thing. Now that she’ll know,” he added.

The singer also talked about sex. “If you could show the photo [da pessoa com quem eu transei], you were going to say: ‘Little friend, congratulations! I think I was 18 [anos]. I think that was it. I kissed early, but I kept the xibiu,” he concluded.