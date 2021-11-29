Simone undergoes plastic surgery after losing 12 kg: ‘I was uncomfortable’ – Entertainment

Simone Mendes, country duo from Simaria, told this Saturday (27), on her social networks to fans that she underwent plastic surgery to remove the excess skin that accumulated after losing 12 kilos. The singer has been dedicating herself to her slimming project since May this year, when did you remove the uterus to cure the adenomyosis.

“I wanted to tell you that I had plastic surgery. I told you that I had lost a lot of weight and then I needed plastic surgery. The only doctor I trust is from Fortaleza, Ceará. So, I had to come here. I had an abdominoplasty, because I got a lot of skin after losing a huge amount of weight. I also had my breast, because one of them was encapsulating, due to pregnancy. I wanted to talk first so as not to worry anyone,” she began.

The artist said that she is recovering and is very happy with the result. “My family is with me, right next to me. I’ll give you news and I’ll show you everything on my channel. Right now I’m in my room on the floor below my house in Fortaleza. I have a nurse who comes to give me a bath at home. recovering well. It was something I really wanted, because I was already bothered. I ended up losing a good amount of weight to do. The weight loss made the result of the plastic surgery more sensational. I’m very happy.”

Finally, she said she will share all the details of her surgery on her YouTube channel.

Watch the video: