Sintomasmicron symptoms are mild, says scientist who helped identify covid-19 variant – Época Negócios

+



Ômicron has symptoms different from covid-19 (Photo: Pixabay)

According to one of the scientists who helped identify the micron, a new variant of Covid-19, its symptoms are mild and those infected by it do not lose their sense of smell and taste, as happened at first with virus infections.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee was one of the first to notice that the symptoms of the covid-19 patients were different, to say the least.

Angelique, who runs a private practice in South Africa, told The Telegraph that “the symptoms of the variant were so different and mild from those I had treated before”, without loss of consciousness but with other unusual indicators such as severe fatigue and accelerated pulse.

It was then that Angelique notified South Africa’s Vaccine Advisory Board on Nov. 18, when she took care of a family of four — all of them experiencing severe fatigue after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

know more

Dr. Coetzee assured The Telegraph that the new symptoms she observed were “mild” and that all the patients she was treating had recovered well.

“We had a very interesting case, a child around six years old, with a fever and a very high heartbeat, and I asked myself if I should admit her. When I followed up, two days later, she was much better,” he said. .

Even with a low incidence, the B.1.1.529 variant causes scientists concern because it has 32 mutations in its spike — a protein that most viruses use to infect the human body.

In a series of social media posts, Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, stated that “the strain should be closely monitored because of this horrible peak profile.” He added, however, that it could all turn out to be just “something weird” that isn’t as communicable.” “I hope that’s the case,” he wrote.

Ômicron cases have already been confirmed in countries such as Italy, Germany, UK, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa and Botswana.