Solange exposes everything she knows about Mileide Mihaile having a child with Wesley Safadão

Mileide Mihaile it’s at The Farm 2021, but continues to be the target of nasty comments regarding her son’s ex-husband and father, wesley naughty.

This time, the comment came from none other than Solange Gomes. in conversation with Rich Melquiades, she issued a sincere opinion about the influencer.

It all started when they gave their opinion about Aline Ribeiro and Solange said: “It was also in the rear”. Rico agreed: “Aline was afraid to take a position throughout the game.”

“This ‘play with your heart’ thing, nobody is like that out there. Nobody wants to cook every day, cook for everyone”, opined the comedian.

“Everyone here, the majority, wants to pay perfectly. Do you think Marina cooks all day, bakes cake all day in her life? Of course not”, reacted Solange.

“I like Marina, I think she’s beautiful, but I can’t believe she spends all day in the kitchen. Also because if she spends the whole day in the kitchen, she doesn’t live her life, she doesn’t earn money”, he continued.

“You can’t spend the day in the kitchen, love. Either you cook, or you work and earn your money, pay the bills. Both things can’t be done”, he said, coming back to talk about Mileide:

“I can’t spend the day in the kitchen because otherwise how am I going to feed my daughter if I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide does?”.

“My God, Solange. I wanted too, right?”, asked Rico. And she countered:

“No love, I’m not criticizing. This is a matter of luck in life. She got lucky, had a baby with a nice guy who got rich, who was successful and can pay a high pension. I do not have this. So I can’t spend the day in the kitchen or sleeping. Outside I don’t sleep, if I don’t sleep, I don’t have money”.

Rico Melquiades also quoted Wesley Safadão

Weeks ago, Rico Melquiades also got into this subject. He said that the brunette “took a lot of money from Safadão’s family” and shot:

“She really is sly, I know this person out there and anyone who doesn’t know her should buy. But the time will come for me to speak. She is a soap maker, she is perfect, her slogan is: ‘Mileide, the friend of the people’”.

“He keeps saying these things here and it hurts not only me. It harms those at home, with their quiet life and suffers from gossip”, fired Mileide, disgusted with the participant’s attempt to promote destabilization.