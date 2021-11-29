Someone spying on your iPhone? See how to find out

Apple has filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus virus, in order to fight sponsored targeted monitoring and illicit espionage on iPhones.

Apple has also said that iPhone owners who may be victims of cyber attacks, such as Pegasus, will be notified. These attacks are not much different from conventional malware or spyware programs that spy on your personal information.

Sponsored attacks, according to Apple, involve the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment targeted at specific people and the work they do, such as journalists, activists, lawyers and others. These attacks typically target a small number of people and affect a variety of platforms, including iOS and Android.

How to check if someone is spying on your cell phone

Victims will receive email alerts and message notifications. Notification will be sent to the email address and telephone number used to create the Apple ID. If you want to re-verify, go to “appleid.apple.com” and log in with your Apple ID credentials.

Apple will display a “threat notification” if any of your Apple devices linked to that Apple ID are compromised.

Apple reportedly warned six activists and researchers critical of the Thai government about the possibility of “state-sponsored attacks”. “If your smartphone is hijacked by a state-sponsored attacker, it could remotely access your private data, communications or even your camera and microphone,” according to a Reuters investigation.

what you must remember

These threat notifications will never prompt you to click any link, open files, install applications or profiles, or send your Apple ID password or verification code via email or phone, in accordance with Apple.

If you get a threat message from Apple asking for your Apple ID information or instructing you to click a link, it’s probably a phishing scam. To further protect your Apple ID, always use two-factor authentication.