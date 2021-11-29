South Africa may have 4th wave of Covid-19 with new variant, says president

the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said this Sunday (28) that the country could face a fourth wave of Covid-19 in weeks, as the new Ômicron variant was causing an increase in infections in the country’s most populous province of Gauteng.

But he said authorities would not consider economic restrictions for now, and criticized wealthy Western countries for their quick imposition of travel bans after disclosures about the new variant.

He added in a televised speech that the government is considering making the vaccination mandatory in some places and for some activities, without giving details.