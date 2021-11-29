South Africa tries to replicate Moderna vaccine even without laboratory help – International

CAPE TOWN – In an industrial area of ​​Cape Town, in South Africa, a little-known biotechnology company is entering the crucial phase of producing Africa’s first coronavirus vaccine, trying to replicate the highly effective injection based on messenger RNA of the Modern.

Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is rushing to make a vaccine because, despite pledges to donate, supply is tight and only 6 percent of Africa’s 1.2 billion people have been inoculated.

Vaccinating Africa – and other parts of the world – has gained new urgency with the emergence of a new variant, called an omicron, which was first detected by South African scientists. Health officials have warned since the pandemic began nearly two years ago that the coronavirus will continue to evolve and spread as long as significant populations remain unvaccinated.

With the help of World Health Organization (WHO) and from international consultants, including the US National Institutes of Health, Afrigen has become part of the African continent’s first training and technology transfer center for messenger RNA vaccines, a step towards answering calls from global health officials for the Africa develop its own vaccine manufacturing to avoid shortages of supplies during a crisis.

What is missing is the vaccine formula. Moderna refuses to share its revenue, citing intellectual property, so Afrigen used publicly available information and the help of outside consultants to begin manufacturing the vaccine.

If Moderna shared information, said Afrigen managing director Petro Terblanche, the company could produce a replica within a year. Without them, the estimated time can reach up to three years. “It will be an interesting debate when we get to Phase 3, and we have a vaccine ready for low-income countries,” she said, “and Moderna said, ‘No, you can’t go ahead.’

Moderna, meanwhile, announced last month that it would spend up to $500 million to build its own vaccine factory in Africa – with Senegal, Rwanda and South Africa as possible locations – to produce up to 500 million doses of vaccine of RNA each year. Moderna’s spokeswoman Colleen Hussey did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper.

Afrigen’s team of scientists ultimately hopes to transfer the technology to other manufacturers in developing regions, in an effort to avoid a repeat of the global coronavirus vaccine inequality that has left poorer countries scrambling for supplies during the worst. pandemic of the century.

VACCINATION IN AFRICA.

Now, with the genetic sequence of the vaccine in hand, the Afrigen team is preparing to develop the first complete laboratory sample, which will later be compared with the Moderna version.

The challenge for Afrigen is to ensure that the vaccine can be developed at scale and that its quality is always the same, said Martin Friede, coordinator of the WHO Vaccine Research Initiative, which is leading the technology transfer effort to Africa. “It’s like saying you know how to make a loaf of bread, but now you’re asked to set up a process to make 100,000 loaves a day,” Friede said.

Afrigen is working to create a vaccine that is cheaper than Modern and will not require storage freezing – both essential for widespread distribution in poorer countries.

“All eyes are on us,” said Caryn Fenner, Afrigen’s technical director. “If anyone really thinks about the magnitude of this and what it means, it will almost cripple him.”

At the World Trade Organization (WTO), trade ministers are expected to begin meeting Tuesday at a meeting on a controversial proposal by South Africa and India to temporarily renounce intellectual property rights over vaccines and therapies against cancer. coronavirus or finding a way to allow developing countries access to the technologies. The meeting was postponed because of the Ômicron variant. No new date has been set.

The new messenger RNA process uses the genetic code for the coronavirus Spike protein and is believed to trigger a better immune response than other vaccines. Scientists believe the technology could be used to make drugs that fight other diseases, such as cancer or malaria.

African countries have historically depended on Western donors and UN-supported programs such as the vaccine alliance known as Gavi, a partnership of donors and pharmaceutical companies that buy vaccines at lower prices and make them available to countries that need them. Covax, a vaccine market designed to secure coronavirus inoculations for developing countries, has struggled to access sufficient supplies during the pandemic. The solution, said Friede, WHO, is for African countries to make their own vaccines.

“Our goal is to make something as close to the Moderna vaccine as possible without pretending it’s a 100% carbon copy,” he said. “Unless Moderna tells us and shares all of its procedures – which it probably won’t – we cannot make a pure copy. Even without Moderna telling us how to make their vaccine, we will be able to make something that is close to their vaccine. ”

WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, speaking ahead of the meeting’s adjournment, said it would be difficult to reach an agreement that would give poorer countries access to drug manufacturers’ technology. This would require a “reasonable commitment” from all parties, she said, not only to agree to share intellectual property rights, but also to reduce trade restrictions in vaccine supply chains and improve transparency of production, distribution and vaccine contracts. vaccines.

Moderna has said it will not prosecute those who infringe its obscure patents during the pandemic, which amounts to an informal waiver, said Marie-Paule Kieny, a French virologist who chairs the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool, part of the WHO efforts at Africa.

The preoccupation with resignation, Kieny said, is what happens when the pandemic ends. Any broader exemption agreed in the WTO negotiations would likely have a time limit, she said, without a commitment from drug makers to enter into licensing agreements. She said companies should now negotiate with drug makers like Moderna to reach formal licensing agreements before the pandemic ends.

Friede acknowledged that any company bringing the Afrigen vaccine into commercial production may need a license from Moderna once the US drugmaker’s exemption expires. “It will depend on whether production takes place during the pandemic and the Moderna waiver still applies, and whether Moderna has granted patents in the manufacturing countries,” he said. “If this really happens during the pandemic, we assume that Moderna’s resignation would still be valid. In that case, there will be no clear role for the WTO unless it is for a mechanism that goes beyond the pandemic.”

Even if there is an agreement at the WTO meeting, Okonjo-Iweala said it would take several years for manufacturers in Africa and elsewhere to have the capacity to produce their own vaccines. “When we talk about manufacturing in Africa, we are really thinking about the medium, long term – for the next pandemic,” she said.

South Africa argues that a temporary layoff would allow vaccine manufacturing to begin before waiting for licensing agreements and pave the way for more collaboration, including technology transfer.. Large Western manufacturers, however, argue that a waiver would stifle innovation when it is most needed. They also say there will be enough vaccines on the world market by mid-2022 to meet supply demands.

Fatima Hassan, a human rights lawyer who heads the Health Justice Initiative in South Africa, accused the maker Moderna of “divide and govern deliberate strategies” by failing to support the technology hub of which Afrigen is a part and then announce that it would build its own vaccine factory in Africa.

“It’s amazing that, with public funding and investment, there isn’t a single manufacturing license for the Global South. It’s all filled in and finished,” she said, referring to an existing contract with Johnson & Johnson, in which the South African facility puts the finishing touches on vaccines but does not have access to its prescription. “These companies are playing God.”